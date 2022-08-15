ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Suffield woman charged in toddler's overdose ordered held on $75,000 bond

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 3 days ago
A Portage County judge ordered Monday that a Suffield Township woman charged after a toddler allegedly overdosed on meth in her home be held in the county jail on a $75,000 bond.

Ashley E. Archer, 37, was arraigned in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on charges in a grand jury indictment, including second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, third-degree felony endangering children and two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan Tucker, Archer's attorney, requested during the approximately two-minute arraignment that Common Pleas Judge Laura J. Pittman enter a not-guilty plea for Archer, which Pittman did.

Prosecutor Kristina Reilly requested that Pittman continue a 10% of $100,000 bond previously set in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

Tucker requested a lower bond and suggested 10% of $10,000 with house arrest. He said Archer has a "fixed address to live in in Portage County," has the support of family and has a "companion case" in Portage County Juvenile Court regarding her children, who have been placed in foster care.

"Your honor, may I ask for my clarification, is that $75,000, 10% cash or surety or just a straight $75,000?" Tucker asked after Pittman set the bond.

"Straight $75,000," responded Puttman, who did not comment further about the bond.

Conditions of the bond, if Archer is released, include that she will be placed on electronically monitored house arrest at her expense and subject to random drug screenings.

According to complaints the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in court, Archer allegedly provided the toddler "access" to meth at Archer's Martin Road home on Aug. 2. The toddler, a girl who has since turned 2, then "ingested" and overdosed on the meth. She was then admitted to a hospital pediatric intensive care unit.

Information about the girl's current condition was unavailable, and it is unclear what her relationship is with Archer.

One of the drug possession charges is connected with meth allegedly found at Atcher's home the day the girl overdosed, while the other charge is due to meth allegedly found in Archer's vehicle in the parking lot of the juvenile court, where Archer was arrested Aug. 4.

Archer is scheduled for an Oct. 25 jury trial. She is also scheduled for a status conference and pretrial hearing on Sept. 7 and a pretrial hearing on Oct. 21.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

