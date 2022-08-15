ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVCFOX

Cohutta Police searching for missing elderly woman

COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing elderly woman. The Cohutta Police Department says Brenda K. Smith, age 69, has been entered as missing by their agency. Cohutta Police say Smith was last seen at her residence on Cleveland Highway between Farrar Road and Mt....
COHUTTA, GA
WTVCFOX

Friday Night Rivals! North Murray vs Dalton

DALTON, Ga. — Friday Night Rivals returns!. This week we travel to Dalton to air the North Murray High School vs Dalton High School game. Who will take home the FNR trophy? Can the North Murray Mountaineers hunt down the elusive Catamounts?. We hope you join us at 7:30...
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Update: Missing Rhea County man found safe Tuesday

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Freeman has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help locating a man from Rhea County who's missing. Tuesday morning the TBI announced a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Victor Freeman. Freeman...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga's infrastructure has the White House's attention

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is a staple of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But, with over 70 years' time, its qualities are deteriorating. Now, this big piece of Chattanooga’s infrastructure has caught the eye of the White House administration. "Chattanooga put a lot of thought into this proposal,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

