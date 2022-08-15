Read full article on original website
Cleveland families question existence of cemetery review committee, after poor conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to review the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
Tennessee sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified, to be buried in Hawaii memorial
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The remains of a Tennessee sailor killed during the attacks on Pearl Harbor will be buried in Hawaii 81 years after his death. The Navy Office of Community Outreach reports Oliver Burger of Athens, Tennessee died during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma.
Hamilton County woman recognizes HCEMS for saving her life Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County woman recognized HCEMS personnel for saving her life on Wednesday. Donna Hardiman, met with HCEMS crew paramedic Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard who saved her life. On July 10, 2022, Hardiman was at home with her children and grandchildren when she suddenly...
Two years after disappearing, owner reunited with pet cat in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It is a heartwarming story that has been two years in the making. McKamey Animal Center says Chanel the cat and her mom, Alexandra, got separated from each other back in 2020 when Chanel got out and ran away. Days passed with no sign of Chanel,...
Hamilton Co Commission proposes endowment for the King School using thousands in ARP funds
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The King School--also known as Chattanooga Christian--is asking for more than $154,000 dollars to provide elementary education to inner city communities in Hamilton County. The money is expected to come from federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. "There's a multi benefit to...
Dade County Sheriff answers questions about migrants on Fox News with Tucker Carlson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Dade County Sheriff answered questions about the recent migrant buses passing through our area on Fox News with Tucker Carlson. WTVC's Jamya Reed was also featured in the segment. Watch the full video:. Sheriff Ray Cross is accusing a busing company of taking advantage...
Commission approves employment of new SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commission approved an amendment enabling the employment of eight additional full-time SSOs for Hamilton County Schools Wednesday. SSOs are being placed in schools to help aid the vacancies of the school security who protect students and staff. During the meeting, it was confirmed...
Hamilton County Schools bus stopped due to driver's medical emergency, students safe
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School bus driver had to make an abrupt stop due to a medical emergency Tuesday, says Communications Officer Steve Doremus. Doremus says all students on board are safe. A second bus arrived to pick up the students. The driver received medical treatment...
Chattanooga fugitive in custody for first degree felony murder in Brainerd Tunnels case
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. D’Avonte Wofford, wanted in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay who was killed in a vehicle accident near the Brainerd Tunnels back in June, is now in custody, the TBI says. He was located here in Chattanooga. UPDATE:. D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by...
Cohutta Police searching for missing elderly woman
COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing elderly woman. The Cohutta Police Department says Brenda K. Smith, age 69, has been entered as missing by their agency. Cohutta Police say Smith was last seen at her residence on Cleveland Highway between Farrar Road and Mt....
Judge, prosecutor remove themselves from wrong-way crash involving former Hamilton Co. EMT
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a threatening voicemail, a judge and prosecutor removed themselves from the case of a 2018 wrong-way crash death involving a former Hamilton County EMT Thursday. “I'll enter the order of recusal. And then the district attorney can decide what they want to do moving...
Rhea County highway back open after crash closes it for several hours, guardrail damaged
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — (PREVIOUS: Wednesday, August 17, 2022) The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says Dayton Mountain Highway at Cranmore Cove Road has reopened in both directions after a crash Tuesday night. They're urging drivers to use caution in the area as the guardrail has been damaged. They say...
Commission approves protections for Erlanger's transition to independent non-profit
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission approved covenants and ongoing protections for Erlanger Health System and the community for the organization’s transition to an independent 501(c)3 non-profit structure, a release says. The release says covenants and protections were developed through a thoughtful and collaborative process with...
Friday Night Rivals! North Murray vs Dalton
DALTON, Ga. — Friday Night Rivals returns!. This week we travel to Dalton to air the North Murray High School vs Dalton High School game. Who will take home the FNR trophy? Can the North Murray Mountaineers hunt down the elusive Catamounts?. We hope you join us at 7:30...
Update: Missing Rhea County man found safe Tuesday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Freeman has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help locating a man from Rhea County who's missing. Tuesday morning the TBI announced a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Victor Freeman. Freeman...
Ooltewah High School student arrested for writing shooting threat on bathroom stall
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — An Ooltewah High School student was arrested Wednesday for writing a shooting threat on bathroom stall, according to HCSO. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for August 19, 2022, HCSO says. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SRD immediately began investigating...
'Critical Information:' Names not released of 10 CPD officers reassigned after allegations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thursday we are digging into why 10 CPD officers were reassigned. The department moved the officers to different roles because they couldn't testify before a judge. It came after the US Attorney's office requested a list from the department of officers with allegations of misrepresentation or...
Chattanooga's infrastructure has the White House's attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is a staple of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But, with over 70 years' time, its qualities are deteriorating. Now, this big piece of Chattanooga’s infrastructure has caught the eye of the White House administration. "Chattanooga put a lot of thought into this proposal,...
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
