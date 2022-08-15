ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' kickoff event scheduled for Aug. 24 at farmers' market

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShPAF_0hIBCcnR00

DOVER ―- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign mobilization takes place between Friday and Sept. 5. To kick off this campaign, the Safe Communities Coalition and the Tuscarawas County Health Department will be at the Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 24. The farmers' market is at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds, 259 S. Tuscarawas Ave.

Representatives of Safe Communities, along with local law enforcement, will be providing education on the dangers of impaired driving and the importance of making smart decisions when behind the wheel. Games and giveaways will also be offered. Everyone is encouraged to stop by.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in 2021, impaired driving was a factor in 45% of the fatal crashes in Tuscarawas County. “By looking at the statistics we know that OVI education and enforcement is one of the most important traffic safety priorities in our county,” said Abbie Benton, safe communities coordinator at the Tuscarawas County Health Department. “Nearly half of the fatal crashes in 2021 involved some type of impairment.”

For more information, contact Benton at the Tuscarawas County Health Department at 330-343-5555, extension 153 or abenton@tchdnow.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.  Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.  […]
WHEELING, WV
crawfordcountynow.com

One car fatal crash in Richland County involving two teenagers

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Ohio State Highway patrol post is investigating a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, August 18 at 1:25 PM on Peterson Rd. in Mifflin Twp., in Richland County. The crash occurred when a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old male, traveled off the right...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old dead after crash in Richland County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a crash in Mifflin Township that left a 16-year-old dead on Thursday. The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old boy veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree and landed in a ditch around 1:25 p.m., according to the […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi
WTRF- 7News

3 people in Ohio arrested for trafficking drugs

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation. Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio. The Sheriff says […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
City
Dover, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers

Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
LAKE MILTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail

An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene. Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
iheart.com

Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio

Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man’s Arrest Following Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No additional arrests were made in Akron Monday night after police say a small but hostile crowd gathered around police officers making an arrest. That forced them to do their work at another location. Akron police say they were trying to arrest...
AKRON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy