Rankings Are Out for the Top High School X-Country Teams in Texas
It has been said that football is king in Texas. I'm not going to argue that point. When you take a look at the attendance numbers and revenue raised as compared to other sports, football is on top. That's definitely the case at the high school level. It won't be...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role. The Douglas County Department of Health based in Omaha, Nebraska, reported Wednesday that doctors believe the child died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. Health officials believe the child came into contact with the amoeba on Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River just...
Brother Of Ex-NFL Player Charged With Murder Of Texas Youth Coach
Like many of you, I woke up on Sunday morning and saw the shocking video of an incident in Lancaster, Texas at a kids football game of adults getting into a dispute that ends in gunfire. As someone who used to coach youth sports, this story is especially triggering for me because I've seen first hand how adults can turn into raging hoodlums and idiots behind a child's game and unfortunately an entire community has to deal with and suffer a tragic loss.
