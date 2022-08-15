ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

$50K in healthy snacks delivered to Rockford schools and other organizations

ROCKFORD — Tamir Bell returned to his old middle school on Thursday with boxes of healthy snacks to help make life a little easier for students returning to class. Bell, an 18-year-old recently elected Democratic Party precinct committeeperson, partnered with Hillside Food Pantry to bring more than $50,000 worth of Kind granola bars to more than 15 local schools and organizations, including Kennedy Middle School.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Tom & Jerry’s to open fourth Rockford-area restaurant, first in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Tom & Jerry’s is bringing its gyros, Italian beef sandwiches, Angus beef cheeseburgers and other favorites to a new location on Riverside Boulevard. The local fast-dining chain plans to break ground at 7170 E. Riverside Blvd. next month with a goal of opening in December, said Bob Grottke, owner of Tom & Jerry’s. It is the restaurant chain’s fourth location.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to host largest community college volleyball tournament in the country

ROCKFORD — Hundreds of athletes and visitors will fill the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown this weekend for the largest community college volleyball tournament in the country. The National Junior College Athletic Association Opening Weekend Tournament runs Friday through Sunday at the Sports Factory, 305 S. Madison St.
ROCKFORD, IL
RMTD to replace aging diesel buses with new electric or hybrid vehicles

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Mass Transit District will replace some of its aging diesel fleet with new battery electric and hybrid buses. RMTD announced its plans to get the six new electric or hybrid buses Tuesday after learning it would receive a $6.3 million Federal Transit Administration grant to fund the replacement of the 13-year-old diesel buses.
ROCKFORD, IL

