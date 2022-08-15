Read full article on original website
Related
What is there to do in the Rockford area this weekend? Here are 10 ideas
ROCKFORD — Summer is winding down in the Rockford area, but there are still plenty of ways to have fun this weekend. You can check out an end-of-summer art show and live music event, see local talent on display at Levings Lake or fill your weekend at the Winnebago County Fair.
$50K in healthy snacks delivered to Rockford schools and other organizations
ROCKFORD — Tamir Bell returned to his old middle school on Thursday with boxes of healthy snacks to help make life a little easier for students returning to class. Bell, an 18-year-old recently elected Democratic Party precinct committeeperson, partnered with Hillside Food Pantry to bring more than $50,000 worth of Kind granola bars to more than 15 local schools and organizations, including Kennedy Middle School.
‘There’s going to be lots of Baked Wings’: New Loves Park restaurant has big expansion goals
LOVES PARK — A business that was born out of the pandemic as a “ghost restaurant” — the nickname given to delivery and curbside-service only enterprises — is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar establishment. Baked Wings‘ new restaurant at 6290 E. Riverside Blvd. won’t...
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford to host largest community college volleyball tournament in the country
ROCKFORD — Hundreds of athletes and visitors will fill the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown this weekend for the largest community college volleyball tournament in the country. The National Junior College Athletic Association Opening Weekend Tournament runs Friday through Sunday at the Sports Factory, 305 S. Madison St.
Rockford woman warns others after falling prey to Facebook scam, losing cash
ROCKFORD — Scams on Facebook have been common lately, not just nationally but right here in the Stateline area. This can happen when people create fake accounts or hack into existing Facebook accounts or pages that you’ve liked. These skilled scammers then use these fake or compromised accounts...
RMTD to replace aging diesel buses with new electric or hybrid vehicles
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Mass Transit District will replace some of its aging diesel fleet with new battery electric and hybrid buses. RMTD announced its plans to get the six new electric or hybrid buses Tuesday after learning it would receive a $6.3 million Federal Transit Administration grant to fund the replacement of the 13-year-old diesel buses.
