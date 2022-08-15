Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for second annual ‘Run for Refugees’ race
ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is preparing for the second annual Run for Refugees event. This year, they will host a 5K, a 1K for kids, and a virtual race. Proceeds from the race go to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, an organization that helps resettle refugees in Virginia.
WSLS
Changes to hunting opportunities at state parks in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Parks’ hunting opportunities are seeing some updates this year. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations must be made online through the State Parks reservation system this year for hunting opportunities. The Virginia DCR said that those opportunities...
Take A Scenic Drive To The Top Of One Of Virginia’s Highest Mountains
Virginia is home to many picturesque mountaintops that pack some seriously gorgeous views. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the Roanoke Mountains in the south, there are so many high-altitude overlooks to explore here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Local organization announces healthcare project, brings more services to rural Southside, Southwest VA
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A variety of healthcare workers will be trained for locations in rural Southside and Southwest Virginia, thanks to this funding. On Wednesday, the Virginia Rural Health Association announced over $1.5 million in funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
WSLS
VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
chathamstartribune.com
Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair
The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Hunt at Virginia State Parks: New opportunities for permits, managed deer hunts
(WSET) — There are now new updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
NBC12
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
WSLS
Adam Oakes tragedy inspires anti-hazing presentation
LYNCHBURG, Va. – As students return to college and university campuses, they’ll undergo new programs to prevent hazing. “We currently think that what we’ve previously done is okay, and it’s not,” said Courtney White, president of the Love Like Adam Foundation. The cause is personal...
WSLS
Martinsville, Roanoke County among local school districts with rising SOL passing rates
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – While students and teachers are preparing for the new school year, the Virginia Department of Education is reflecting on last year’s Standard of Learning test results, which were released Thursday afternoon. Virginia’s State Superintendent Jillian Balow said the state’s overall passing scores are up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Search to continue after possible sighting of wanted person in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.:. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still searching for the man who attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area on Thursday. Authorities said that they believe the man spotted to be Shawn Tolbert, 42,...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
WSLS
New step forward for broadband in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Thanks to a recent partnership, broadband will be offered to underserved and unserved areas in Bedford County. On Wednesday, ZiTel partnered with Bedford County to launch a project to more households. The company is on an 18 month timeline and they expect to have the...
WSLS
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
smithmountainlake.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County
The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
WSLS
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates Center for Inclusion
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech is celebrating diversity in the medical field. The Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Institute just opened an inclusive and equitable environment for students at the Roanoke Campus and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Today is a great day,” Hassan Farrah, a...
Comments / 0