Salem, VA

Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Changes to hunting opportunities at state parks in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Parks’ hunting opportunities are seeing some updates this year. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations must be made online through the State Parks reservation system this year for hunting opportunities. The Virginia DCR said that those opportunities...
VIRGINIA STATE
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
VIRGINIA STATE
VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair

The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
DANVILLE, VA
Hunt at Virginia State Parks: New opportunities for permits, managed deer hunts

(WSET) — There are now new updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
VIRGINIA STATE
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
Adam Oakes tragedy inspires anti-hazing presentation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As students return to college and university campuses, they’ll undergo new programs to prevent hazing. “We currently think that what we’ve previously done is okay, and it’s not,” said Courtney White, president of the Love Like Adam Foundation. The cause is personal...
LYNCHBURG, VA
New step forward for broadband in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Thanks to a recent partnership, broadband will be offered to underserved and unserved areas in Bedford County. On Wednesday, ZiTel partnered with Bedford County to launch a project to more households. The company is on an 18 month timeline and they expect to have the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County

The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates Center for Inclusion

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech is celebrating diversity in the medical field. The Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Institute just opened an inclusive and equitable environment for students at the Roanoke Campus and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Today is a great day,” Hassan Farrah, a...
ROANOKE, VA

