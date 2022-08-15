Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service battle increased wildfire threat
REDDING, Calif. — The US Forest Service, much like their partnered agency CAL FIRE, have been busy this week battling the pitfalls of these extreme hot and dry conditions. Thursday provided further proof of that. With temperatures floating around 105 F in Redding, two vegetation fires ignited: the Kennedy Fire in Whiskeytown (started after a vehicle collision on Highway 299) and the Oak Fire near Big Bend (cause not yet known).
actionnewsnow.com
Crews lay hose around vegetation fire in Shasta-Trinity National Forest
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:31 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have placed a hose around the Oak Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, according to officials. Crews said the fire has burned about 1 1/2 acres in the Oak Mountain area, south of Iron Canyon Reservoir. Multiple resources, including smoke jumpers and...
krcrtv.com
Butte County Public Health declares local emergency for Avian Flu
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) declared a local health emergency after the Butte County Agricultural Commissioner's Office (BCAG) confirmed avian influenza in a domestic flock of birds within the county. Avian influenza is a disease that can be transmitted from birds to humans, creating a...
krcrtv.com
Drought persists in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Butte County drought meeting at the Oroville Board of Supervisor Chambers on Thursday, officials continued to emphasize the drought assistance program which can bring gallons of water to affected homes with dry wells. One important statistic was brought up: among the homes listed as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke visible across NorCal Monday, air quality smoke advisory issued in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory again on Monday due to the fires burning in the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Areas to the south of the fire will see significant smoke impacts due to northerly winds. The heaviest smoke is...
krcrtv.com
Glenn County cooling zones available to public during heat wave
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — If you live in or near Glenn County and need to find some relief from the heat, the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services says there are plenty of cooling zones for you to go and relax. These cooling centers will be operating at these...
actionnewsnow.com
Some areas in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well. Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water. Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well.
actionnewsnow.com
Avian Influenza identified in 1,500 birds in Butte County, letter says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Public Health Department was informed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) that Avian Influenza was identified in a flock of privately owned birds in Butte County, according to a Facebook post by Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly. Connelly posted a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynspr.org
‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 70, traffic controls in place
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Highway 70 Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 70 south of Wheelock Road. The CHP has traffic control in place as first responders clean the scene up. The CHP said...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
Mount Shasta Herald
Wildfire updates: Six Rivers Complex grows; new fire starts in Siskiyou County
Firefighters worked to suppress several blazes throughout the North State on Wednesday, including one new fire. Weather continues to be dry and hot, with heat advisories and red flag warnings in place throughout much of the North State. Daily high temperatures in Shasta and Tehama counties are expected to reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead in Highway 299 crash, fire burns 34 acres
Caltrans said Highway 299 is blocked after a crash and vegetation fire in Shasta County. 1 person dead in Highway 299 crash, fire burns 35 acres. Caltrans said Highway 299 is blocked near the Whiskeytown Visitor Center.
mynspr.org
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
mynspr.org
Drought in Tehama County | Smoke in Chico | Newsom’s climate change asks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tehama County environmental health director says many residents can’t afford to drill new wells amid third year of drought. California is in its third year of drought and some in the North State who depend...
actionnewsnow.com
State Route 299 is closed between Rock Creek and Buckhorn Summit due to fatal two-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:45 p.m. UPDATE - State Route 299 is now open with one way traffic control from Rock Creek to Buckhorn summit, said Caltrans. State Route 299 is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle head-on crash with a vehicle fire, according to Caltrans. A big...
krcrtv.com
More than 2,000 PG&E customers without power in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. — More than 2,000 PG&E customers lost power Wednesday morning in the Anderson and Happy Valley area. According to the PG&E outage website, the outage was first reported around 11:48 a.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation. 2,354 customers are impacted by the outage and...
krcrtv.com
Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting
REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
krcrtv.com
Evacuations for Six Rivers Lightning Complex reduced in Salyer Tuesday night
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, evacuations in the Salyer area have been reduced to warnings. According to the TCSO, Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Hights to Seely Macintosh Road are now under an evacuation warning. All previously ordered...
Comments / 1