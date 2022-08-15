ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

krcrtv.com

Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service battle increased wildfire threat

REDDING, Calif. — The US Forest Service, much like their partnered agency CAL FIRE, have been busy this week battling the pitfalls of these extreme hot and dry conditions. Thursday provided further proof of that. With temperatures floating around 105 F in Redding, two vegetation fires ignited: the Kennedy Fire in Whiskeytown (started after a vehicle collision on Highway 299) and the Oak Fire near Big Bend (cause not yet known).
actionnewsnow.com

Crews lay hose around vegetation fire in Shasta-Trinity National Forest

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:31 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have placed a hose around the Oak Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, according to officials. Crews said the fire has burned about 1 1/2 acres in the Oak Mountain area, south of Iron Canyon Reservoir. Multiple resources, including smoke jumpers and...
krcrtv.com

Butte County Public Health declares local emergency for Avian Flu

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) declared a local health emergency after the Butte County Agricultural Commissioner's Office (BCAG) confirmed avian influenza in a domestic flock of birds within the county. Avian influenza is a disease that can be transmitted from birds to humans, creating a...
krcrtv.com

Drought persists in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Butte County drought meeting at the Oroville Board of Supervisor Chambers on Thursday, officials continued to emphasize the drought assistance program which can bring gallons of water to affected homes with dry wells. One important statistic was brought up: among the homes listed as...
actionnewsnow.com

Avian Influenza identified in 1,500 birds in Butte County, letter says

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Public Health Department was informed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) that Avian Influenza was identified in a flock of privately owned birds in Butte County, according to a Facebook post by Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly. Connelly posted a...
mynspr.org

‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
actionnewsnow.com

Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
krcrtv.com

More than 2,000 PG&E customers without power in Shasta County

ANDERSON, Calif. — More than 2,000 PG&E customers lost power Wednesday morning in the Anderson and Happy Valley area. According to the PG&E outage website, the outage was first reported around 11:48 a.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation. 2,354 customers are impacted by the outage and...
krcrtv.com

Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting

REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
