FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Interstate 15 late Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were getting calls of a maroon Hyundai Sonata on fire. The vehicle was located in the center divider just after Baseline Road in the city of Fontana. The car fire happened on Thursday about 11:45am August 18, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the fast lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out.

FONTANA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO