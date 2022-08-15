Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Cargo truck catches fire on SB I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a cargo truck fire on the southbound I-15 freeway, south of the Bear Valley Road off-ramp in Victorville. At about 1:53 pm, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and located the cab of the truck fully engulfed. Firefighters doused the flames and had the fire quickly knocked down.
vvng.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning at a parking lot in Victorville. It happened at about 9:54 am, on August 16, 2022, in the area of Bear Valley Road and Fifth Avenue. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
vvng.com
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
paininthepass.info
Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Fire On Interstate 15 In Fontana
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Interstate 15 late Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were getting calls of a maroon Hyundai Sonata on fire. The vehicle was located in the center divider just after Baseline Road in the city of Fontana. The car fire happened on Thursday about 11:45am August 18, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the fast lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
vvng.com
3 injured after a crash on Eucalyptus Street and First Avenue in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Three people were injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision in Hesperia. It happened on August 16, 2022, at about 1:40 pm, at the intersection of First Avenue and Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia. The crash involved a black Toyota Corolla and a black Honda Accord.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
L.A. Weekly
Robert Colarossi Killed in Traffic Accident on Interstate 10 [Beaumont, CA]
BEAUMONT, CA (August 18, 2022) – Tuesday morning, police responded to a traffic crash on Interstate 10 that claimed the life of 51-year-old Robert Colarossi. The crash happened on August 16th at around 6:23 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 just east of Highland Springs Avenue. According...
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
3 drivers hurt, 1 severely, in road-rage attack on Riverside Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV in an attack on the Riverside Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested...
vvng.com
Caught on video; two suspects burglarize Hesperia Florist
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Do you recognize these burglary suspects that broke into a local business named Hesperia Florist?. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, two unknown suspects broke a glass door and gained entry into the small business located in the 16000 block of Main Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria...
vvng.com
Man staying at the Green Tree Inn robbed at gunpoint
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating after a man staying at the Green Tree Inn hotel in Victorville was robbed at gunpoint. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 2:23 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call referencing a hotel guest stating he was robbed at gunpoint. The...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held during the evening on Saturday.
Sources: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 224 North 7th Avenue. Come on inside to enjoy delicious 50 cents tacos and...
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
vvng.com
20-year-old woman shot twice in her legs at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old woman was shot twice in her legs while attending a house party advertised on Instagram, officials said. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 12:34 a.m., an unidentified person called Sheriff’s Dispatch stating someone had been shot at 12424 Orion Street in Victorville.
L.A. Weekly
James Gatson Pronounced Dead after Hit-and-Run on Highland Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Traffic Accident near Cedar Street Left Man in Wheelchair Dead. According to the report, the fatal incident occurred around 4:37 a.m. near Cedar Street after an eastbound vehicle struck a man in a wheelchair crossing Highland. However, the driver involved immediately fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Unfortunately, 46-year-old...
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Bronco Fire in Cajon Pass grows to 90 acres; traffic on I-15 jammed
UPDATE @ 9:30 pm– The Bronco Fire grew to 90 acres and traffic on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass remained jammed on Wednesday night. According to San Bernardino County Fire, Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service – San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire & CAL FIRE San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit all immediately responded to the fire, working together to limit the fire’s spread.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy David Wagner has received the Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people inside afternoon house fire in August 2020.
foxla.com
Officers throw birthday surprise for boy after his birthday money was stolen
FONTANA, Calif. - Police officers in Fontana threw a birthday surprise for a young boy after the money for his seventh birthday party was stolen from his mom's car. Back on Aug. 10, officers were called to the Fontana Aquatics Park to investigate a vehicle robbery. There, they met Patricia who'd taken her 6-year-old son David for swimming lessons. When they returned to their car after their lessons, Patricia discovered that her purse, wallet, ID cards, credit cards and cash were all taken.
