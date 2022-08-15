ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

KCEN

DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
KCEN

Police looking for Temple armed robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports. Officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in response to the robbery. Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black when he showed he had a gun. The suspect then robbed the unidentified person and ran before police came to the scene, according to reports.
KCEN

Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
KCEN

Internet Reacts | Mom goes viral for prepping 5-year-old in school shooting drill, sparks conversation

OKLAHOMA, USA — "Teacher calls over the intercom says this is not a drill everyone go in the corner, and be really quiet and still. What do you do?" Many American families are gearing up for back-to-school, while students should be worried about school supplies, many parents are having to talk to their students about how to protect themselves from tragedy.
KCEN

Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
KCEN

Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash

KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.
KCEN

Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Temple Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.
KCEN

Waco PD investigates an aggravated assault, shooting reported Sunday

WACO, Texas — Waco Police are investigating an aggravated assault following a call at 1 p.m. on Sunday after being dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Dr. in Waco, Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department spokeswoman said. When officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim with a...
KCEN

One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
KCEN

Temple police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said a man drowned in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park Monday morning. Police were first called a little before 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not successful, police said.
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KCEN

KCEN

