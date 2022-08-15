Read full article on original website
Related
DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.
Temple police appreciate video of mother on Tiktok teaching son about active shooter safety
TEMPLE, Texas — Cassie Walton, a mother from Oklahoma, went viral on Tiktok for recording a video of her son practicing for an active shooter situation. The video has more than seven million views and 40,000 comments, with mixed public reaction. Most of the reactions say the mother is inappropriate for exposing her son to such violent ideas at a young age.
Trial date set for Cecily Aguilar, suspect accused in Vanessa Guillen murder trial
WACO, Texas — Cecily Aguilar returned to U.S. District Court (Western District of Texas) in Waco Tuesday as defense attorney Ashley Askari attempted to file additional motions in the case. Judge Alan Albright eventually denied met with both attorneys in-chamber to set a trial date. The judge later signed...
Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking for Temple armed robbery suspect
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports. Officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in response to the robbery. Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black when he showed he had a gun. The suspect then robbed the unidentified person and ran before police came to the scene, according to reports.
Coryell County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead near Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's office released the identity Tuesday of a man found dead near Fort Hood. Thomas Harold Carter, 53, of Killeen, was found on Aug. 8 along I-14 east near Fort Hood's Clarke Road exit. The sheriff's office said he was inside a tent near a line of trees.
Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
Internet Reacts | Mom goes viral for prepping 5-year-old in school shooting drill, sparks conversation
OKLAHOMA, USA — "Teacher calls over the intercom says this is not a drill everyone go in the corner, and be really quiet and still. What do you do?" Many American families are gearing up for back-to-school, while students should be worried about school supplies, many parents are having to talk to their students about how to protect themselves from tragedy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighter being treated after Belton fire burns 2 acres overnight
BELTON, Texas — A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and dehydration overnight after responding to a grass fire in Belton. The fire was reported at 4347 Mulberry Dr. and burned two acres, fire crews told 6 News. Crews aid no one was in the home at the time...
Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash
KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.
COVID-19 precautions become normal in Central Texas school districts
TEMPLE, Texas — For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had been a front runner of concerns during the school year. However, this year as students and staff return to the classroom the virus has taken a back seat to safety and security. But, that doesn't necessarily mean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Killeen closes Culp Avenue, Franz Drive to install sewer services
KILLEEN, Texas — The video above and below are related to the City of Killeen. City of Killeen Public Works will be closing Culp Avenue, 18th Street to Franz Drive on Aug. 18 to install sewer services in the area, according to the city. Closures will occur from 7...
Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Temple Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.
Gov. Abbott stops at Temple business, says it's an example of economic growth in the state
TEMPLE, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was a special guest at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new finishing and distribution center in the city of Temple's industrial park Tuesday. He and area leaders toured East Penn Manufacturing Company's new building. The company is private, family-owned and has become...
Waco PD investigates an aggravated assault, shooting reported Sunday
WACO, Texas — Waco Police are investigating an aggravated assault following a call at 1 p.m. on Sunday after being dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Dr. in Waco, Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department spokeswoman said. When officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim with a...
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Temple police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said a man drowned in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park Monday morning. Police were first called a little before 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not successful, police said.
High-speed chase ends in Robinson when suspect crashes into creek, car catches fire
ROBINSON, Texas — A Bruceville man in a Honda Civic led police on a high speed chase through McLennan County Tuesday before eventually crashing into a creek in Robinson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Police said Sean Riley Marcus, 29, refused to stop after a DPS...
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0