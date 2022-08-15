BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released accountability ratings for school districts and campuses. Established by House Bill 22 during the 85th Texas Legislature, the accountability system provides educators, parents, and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on three domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. This year, to the ratings changed slightly from the A-F system. Districts and campuses now receive either an A, B or C rating or are assigned a label of Not Rated. This Not Rated label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70. 42 districts and 564 campuses received this label.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO