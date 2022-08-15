Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Unlimited Potential building new facility, housing for individuals aging out of foster care system
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An organization that helps those who are getting ready to become legal adults who are still in the foster care system says it is in the early stages of creating a facility that will give them a place to go. Unlimited Potential has purchased the retirement...
KBTX.com
From the ground up: Low cattle supply increases beef prices
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next time you go to the grocery store, you might be a little shocked at the price of beef. The demand for beef grows every day, while farmers are having a hard time producing the cattle to meet consumers’ needs. Brad Barrett works at...
KBTX.com
College Station ISD starts school year with new technology, renovations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD welcomed 14,600 students Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The count has increased by about 400 from last year, according to the district’s superintendent Mike Martindale. He said these students will occupy 20 different schools across the district.
KBTX.com
Friends of the Library hosting ‘Young Readers Book Sale’ this Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking to fill up the kids’ bookshelf but don’t want to break the bank? The Friends of the Library are hosting the Book Sale for Young Readers on Saturday, August 20. Summer Adams, President of the Friends of the Library, joined First News at...
KBTX.com
The Texas Education Agency releases ratings for the first time since 2019
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released accountability ratings for school districts and campuses. Established by House Bill 22 during the 85th Texas Legislature, the accountability system provides educators, parents, and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on three domains: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. This year, to the ratings changed slightly from the A-F system. Districts and campuses now receive either an A, B or C rating or are assigned a label of Not Rated. This Not Rated label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70. 42 districts and 564 campuses received this label.
KBTX.com
Law enforcement reminds drivers of safety around school zones and buses as classes return
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the start of a new school year begins, drivers should be ready to pay attention, and exercise patience and caution on school bus routes and school zones. According to statistics, as many as 100 school children are injured every year in accidents that occur inside...
KBTX.com
Madisonville CISD starts school year with ‘A’ district rating
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville CISD has started the new school year on a high. The district scored an “A” district rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the first time in three years the TEA has released scores. The scores are...
KBTX.com
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire Lieutenant
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Is Asked To Consider Spending Money To Address Abandoned Business Signs
The Bryan city council is asked by staff to consider spending money to address abandoned business signs. The council learned there are 41 abandoned signs along Texas Avenue. The proposal could make city money available to repair, replace, or remove signs. Mayor Andrew Nelson was interested in extending the idea...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
money.com
The 10 Best Colleges in Texas
A better student loan experience. Get started today. Even the best colleges are bigger in Texas. Rice University is Money’s top private college in Texas, while Texas A&M University — one of the largest colleges in the country — is the highest-scoring public college in the state.
KBTX.com
Madisonville CISD principals talk about preparing students for the next level
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team. Madisonville CISD principals talk about new school year. Updated: 30 minutes ago. KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
kagstv.com
A school bus driver creates his own solution in response to driver shortages
BRYAN, Texas — In the midst of a shortage of employees, a local school bus driver helps children with special needs. Students will resume classes at Bryan ISD on August 16th. Assistant director of operations, Claudell Lipscomb, expressed his delight at working with the students on their first day back.
KBTX.com
Jones Elementary celebrates first day of school with new principal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was 21 years ago when Alma Velez was a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at Jones Elementary welcoming students for their first day. She did that again Tuesday morning but as the school’s new principal. Velez described it as a full-circle moment and said she’s excited for the year ahead.
inforney.com
Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County
The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Aggie grads commissioned to join the U.S. Armed Services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M graduates are moving onto their next chapter, some Aggies have decided to serve their country. At a recent graduation ceremony, 39 members of the Corps of Cadets were commissioned into the U.S. Armed Services. Congratulations and thank you for your service!
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
