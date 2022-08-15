ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Giuliani Offers Yet Another Story for Mar-a-Lago Docs: Trump Was Just Keeping Them Safe

Rudy Giuliani has added a new excuse to the Rolodex of reasons put forward by Trumpworld to explain the alleged classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In an appearance on Newsmax, the former president’s attorney suggested Donald Trump did have sensitive material but was just taking it to a safe place. “They want to make him responsible for having taken classified documents and preserve [sic] them,” he said. “Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents, it’s about destroying them or hiding them or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and...
