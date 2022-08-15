ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WI

947jackfm.com

Drivers use caution: Bridge work on I-39

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – More than 15,000 people travel daily between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39. And many are traveling through multiple construction zones. Another project starts next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road. “The work that we have going on in Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
WausauPilot

Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash

UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Two Injured in Motorcycle vs UTV Crash Near Unity

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV that occurred along Highway 113 near Unity. Officers say two passengers were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
UNITY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Missing Adams County teen located safely

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - According to their Facebook page, Adams County deputies have located a missing 14-year-old girl. Updated Tuesday night, their social media post said Braelynn Mueller was located safely. Where she was found was not disclosed. Authorities originally described the teen as a runaway. Before being reported missing,...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash

WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
WAUTOMA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river

MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells celebrating 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells is celebrating 75 years this week. Their anniversary celebration is set for Saturday, August 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say there will be train rides, activities for the kids, music by SoundBillies, and a free commemorative 75th Anniversary coin for those who ride the...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WSAW

4 area football teams open the season under the Thursday night lights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High School football returns under the Thursday night lights for the first games of the 2022 football season. D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids and Pacelli opened their season on Thursday. D.C. Everest opened the season with a commanding win over Green Bay Preble for the second...
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Felony arrest follows fight with police

Christian Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, Weyauwega, is charged with battery to an officer, threatening an officer, spitting at a public safety worker and resisting an officer. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Waupaca County Deputy Jason Claussen pulled over a vehicle for travelling 85 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Harrington Road in Waupaca.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Hearing delayed for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a 30-year-old double murder case in Waupaca County asked for a two-week delay in his court proceedings Tuesday. Tony Haase appeared in court via video conference and asked for two more weeks to find an attorney. The court gave him a week and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

