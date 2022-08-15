Read full article on original website
‘It’s a huge win’: ATV rider in Columbia County excited by new ordinance allowing off-road vehicles on some county highways
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Most days, Ellen Pulver is out delivering mail on Columbia County roads in her large white van. However, she says you can sometimes find her on her UTV. “It’s more wide open,” said Pulver. “You get to see more stuff, and you’re going a little...
Drivers use caution: Bridge work on I-39
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – More than 15,000 people travel daily between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39. And many are traveling through multiple construction zones. Another project starts next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road. “The work that we have going on in Marathon...
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Two Injured in Motorcycle vs UTV Crash Near Unity
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV that occurred along Highway 113 near Unity. Officers say two passengers were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
UPDATE: Missing Adams County teen located safely
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - According to their Facebook page, Adams County deputies have located a missing 14-year-old girl. Updated Tuesday night, their social media post said Braelynn Mueller was located safely. Where she was found was not disclosed. Authorities originally described the teen as a runaway. Before being reported missing,...
Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash
WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river
MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing...
In the 608: Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells celebrating 75 years
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells is celebrating 75 years this week. Their anniversary celebration is set for Saturday, August 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say there will be train rides, activities for the kids, music by SoundBillies, and a free commemorative 75th Anniversary coin for those who ride the...
Missing Friendship teen last seen Monday found safe
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — A missing teen girl who the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said ran away from home Monday has been found safe. Braelynn Mueller, 14, had last been seen in the 700 block of County Highway J on Monday evening. As of Tuesday night, she had been found safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
4 area football teams open the season under the Thursday night lights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High School football returns under the Thursday night lights for the first games of the 2022 football season. D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids and Pacelli opened their season on Thursday. D.C. Everest opened the season with a commanding win over Green Bay Preble for the second...
Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery arrives at prison to begin life sentence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 has arrived at the Dodge Correctional Institution to begin serving his life sentence. The prison, located in Waupun, is one of the state’s maximum security prisons. Henry West was...
Felony arrest follows fight with police
Christian Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, Weyauwega, is charged with battery to an officer, threatening an officer, spitting at a public safety worker and resisting an officer. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Waupaca County Deputy Jason Claussen pulled over a vehicle for travelling 85 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Harrington Road in Waupaca.
Hearing delayed for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a 30-year-old double murder case in Waupaca County asked for a two-week delay in his court proceedings Tuesday. Tony Haase appeared in court via video conference and asked for two more weeks to find an attorney. The court gave him a week and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
