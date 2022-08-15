The T. B. Scott Library is hosting their August Critic’s Choice Movie Event on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. This month’s movie is a touching story about a nine-year-old autistic boy who loses his father in the World Trade Center attack on 9-11. The story unfolds a year later when Oskar finds a hidden key in his father’s room and sets off on an adventure to discover what it means. He meets people along the way who help him bring closure he desperately needs. Thomas Horn, Tom Hanks, and Sandra Bullock star in this journey of self-discovery and healing. We will have popcorn and refreshments ready for your added enjoyment. The Merrill Transit System will provide free rides to and from this event. Just give them a call In advance to arrange your free transportation.

MERRILL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO