Merrill AREA BIRTHS
Boy, Huxlee Thomas, born to Karly Voge and Nathan Voge of Wausau. Girl, Florence Amy, born to Jewell Holdorf and Landis Holdorf of Merrill. Girl, Penelope Angela Elaine, born to Katie Olson and Daniel Rost of Merrill. JULY 23, 2022. Boy, Jensen John, born to Caitlyn Heller and Josh Heller...
Tourism grant applications now available
Tourism grant applications for organizations sponsoring large events in the Merrill area are now available. Applications can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 705 N. Center Ave. in Merrill or can be downloaded from the Chamber website: www.merrillchamber.org. Each year the Merrill Tourism Commission reviews...
James L. ‘Jim’ Iattoni
James L. ‘Jim’ Iattoni, 87, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday August 16, 2022, at Woodland Court Elder Services, under the care of Compassus Hospice Care. Jim was born on April 15, 1935, in Merrill, son of the late Louis and Hazel (Krueger) Iattoni. He married Caroline Klimek on October 29, 1955. She preceded him in death in 1994. On May 5, 2013, Jim married Elaine Kurtzweil. She survives. Jim was the owner and operator of James Iattoni and Sons Masonry, he also did work dairy farming and logging. He enjoyed motorcycles and having coffee with friends at Pine Ridge and McDonald’s.
It’s Fair week!
It’s Fair week! This year’s Lincoln County Fair is being held at the 22-acre Merrill Festival Grounds (formerly known as the Lincoln County Fairgrounds) from Wednesday, August 17, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. This year’s theme is “Moovin’ on with Tradition.”. Whether you come for...
August Critic’s Choice Movie
The T. B. Scott Library is hosting their August Critic’s Choice Movie Event on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. This month’s movie is a touching story about a nine-year-old autistic boy who loses his father in the World Trade Center attack on 9-11. The story unfolds a year later when Oskar finds a hidden key in his father’s room and sets off on an adventure to discover what it means. He meets people along the way who help him bring closure he desperately needs. Thomas Horn, Tom Hanks, and Sandra Bullock star in this journey of self-discovery and healing. We will have popcorn and refreshments ready for your added enjoyment. The Merrill Transit System will provide free rides to and from this event. Just give them a call In advance to arrange your free transportation.
MHS Band fundraiser
Merrill High School Band members wash a motorcycle Aug. 7, 2022, during their car wash. The event was a fundraiser to help generate funds to take them to the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2, 2023, where they will play and march as a part of the Northwoods Marching Band. The band is made up of marching bands from eight area schools: Merrill, Antigo, Three Lakes, Northland Pines, Lakeland, Wausau East, D.C. Everest, and Mosinee. Mark Scott photo.
Dinges to run as Independent for Sheriff
Garrett Dinges of Merrill filed papers and announced he will run as an Independent candidate for Lincoln County Sheriff on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot. He will face off against incumbent Ken Schneider who recently won against Grant Peterson in the Aug. 9 Partisan Primary election. “The time is right...
Brickyard School to hold Open House during the Fair
The little white one-room schoolhouse located near the barn on the Merrill Festival Grounds will hold its “Brickyard School Open House” this week Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, through Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
At 2:19 p.m. an officer investigated a minor crash in a parking lot. A crash report was completed. At 9:27 p.m. a caller reported a male peering into a neighbor’s window. The man was known to be a former tenant of the rental unit. He was unable to be located.
Merrill Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Outing
The Merrill Basketball Hall of Fame will announce the Hall of Fame 2022 class at their Merrill Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Outing on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The day will begin with golf, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Registration is still open...
