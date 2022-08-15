ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice's Wendy Moten Opens Up About Her Ongoing Recovery From That Fall On Live TV

By Heidi Venable
 3 days ago
The Voice audience witnessed a scary moment in Season 21, when eventual runner-up Wendy Moten fell on stage following a live performance with her team. Despite the singer assuring everyone later that evening that evening that she was okay, Moten showed up in double casts for the next week of competition, revealing that she had suffered a broken right elbow and fractured her left hand . Even now, Moten is still not fully healed, and she updated fans about her extensive therapy and ongoing recovery.

Wendy Moten, a member of Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice Season 21, remained in the competition despite the injuries sustained when she tripped over a speaker during the November 23 live show. Moten made it all the way to the finals , too, coming in second behind Kelly Clarkson’s trio Girl Named Tom in their historic win . She returned home December 16 and had surgery the next day, and she updated People on the state of her injuries nine months later, saying:

They put a titanium piece in my elbow to keep my arm together. Right now, my elbow is still crooked, and my fingers are crooked, but with the occupational therapy and the physical therapy I'm currently undergoing, I'm hoping everything gets back to normal soon.

It’s heartbreaking to hear that Wendy Moten is still struggling to recover after so many months. She told the magazine she goes through physical therapy sessions three times a week even now, pointing to how serious the initial injuries were.

Following the fall, her teammates and coach Blake Shelton gathered around to help her walk off-stage. Later in the show, she appeared on camera with host Carson Daly to assure everyone that she was “a little bruised,” but was determined to go on with the show. It was later revealed that she was taken to the hospital that night the taping concluded.

While she was praised throughout the remainder of the season by Blake Shelton and the other coaches alike for her strength and perseverance, Wendy Moten admits her recovery has been a struggle. In her words:

I've never been broken before. And so, it's a new experience, but I remind myself that there are people dealing with far more serious things. I'll be OK. I'll just keep working at it.

Just as she powered through the competition on The Voice , Wendy Moten still isn’t letting her injuries keep her down. She’s been touring this summer and recently wrapped a number of dates opening for country music legend Vince Gill. Whatever’s next, we hope for continued recovery for the amazing sing 2022 TV schedule

Meanwhile, her old coach Blake Shelton is headed back to the Big Red Chairs for Season 22 of The Voice , which premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 19, on NBC, when he’ll try again for his ninth win against wife Gwen Stefani , veteran coach John Legend and first-timer Camila Cabello. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming up soon.

