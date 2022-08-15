Read full article on original website
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
rockrivercurrent.com
$50K in healthy snacks delivered to Rockford schools and other organizations
ROCKFORD — Tamir Bell returned to his old middle school on Thursday with boxes of healthy snacks to help make life a little easier for students returning to class. Bell, an 18-year-old recently elected Democratic Party precinct committeeperson, partnered with Hillside Food Pantry to bring more than $50,000 worth of Kind granola bars to more than 15 local schools and organizations, including Kennedy Middle School.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Owner of Racine County dilapidated barn sues village officials to block demolition order | Local News
YORKVILLE — A fight over a rickety barn on Spring Street is entering its second year, as property owner Steven Jenkins challenges the village’s authority to force him to demolish the barn. Jenkins said the village is exaggerating the repair costs while also violating his constitutional rights by...
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets
If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Tom & Jerry’s to open fourth Rockford-area restaurant, first in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Tom & Jerry’s is bringing its gyros, Italian beef sandwiches, Angus beef cheeseburgers and other favorites to a new location on Riverside Boulevard. The local fast-dining chain plans to break ground at 7170 E. Riverside Blvd. next month with a goal of opening in December, said Bob Grottke, owner of Tom & Jerry’s. It is the restaurant chain’s fourth location.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford pauses plans to demolish former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — City Council members have pushed back plans to tear down a former grocery store on West State Street after the alderwoman who represents the area raised an issue with demolition. Alderwoman Linda McNeely, a Democrat who represents the 13th Ward, said she wants to see the former...
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
kanecountyconnects.com
A Beautiful Day For a Groundbreaking in Kane County
The Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT), along with the County Board, celebrated the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads with a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site in Blackberry Township. The project is over a decade in the making and will align Bliss Road...
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
WIFR
Davis Junction granted $3 million to help spur economic development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Village Trustee William Luchsinger says he spotted Davis Junction’s potential for economic development more than a decade ago, when trustees bought a huge chunk of land near IL Route 72. What they didn’t know, however, was how they’d get the funding to actually develop it.
WIFR
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
Rockford BBB: Scammers Are Going After Rockford Area Renters
There are plenty of downsides to inflation and rising interest rates, and one of the biggest is that thousands of people who had hoped to become homeowners have been forced to rent or continue renting because mortgages have become more expensive. The average American renter is now paying $1,326 month,...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford woman warns others after falling prey to Facebook scam, losing cash
ROCKFORD — Scams on Facebook have been common lately, not just nationally but right here in the Stateline area. This can happen when people create fake accounts or hack into existing Facebook accounts or pages that you’ve liked. These skilled scammers then use these fake or compromised accounts...
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
