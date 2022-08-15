ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
$50K in healthy snacks delivered to Rockford schools and other organizations

ROCKFORD — Tamir Bell returned to his old middle school on Thursday with boxes of healthy snacks to help make life a little easier for students returning to class. Bell, an 18-year-old recently elected Democratic Party precinct committeeperson, partnered with Hillside Food Pantry to bring more than $50,000 worth of Kind granola bars to more than 15 local schools and organizations, including Kennedy Middle School.
ROCKFORD, IL
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets

If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
ROCKFORD, IL
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL
Tom & Jerry’s to open fourth Rockford-area restaurant, first in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Tom & Jerry’s is bringing its gyros, Italian beef sandwiches, Angus beef cheeseburgers and other favorites to a new location on Riverside Boulevard. The local fast-dining chain plans to break ground at 7170 E. Riverside Blvd. next month with a goal of opening in December, said Bob Grottke, owner of Tom & Jerry’s. It is the restaurant chain’s fourth location.
LOVES PARK, IL
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
ROCKFORD, IL
A Beautiful Day For a Groundbreaking in Kane County

​The Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT), along with the County Board, celebrated the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads with a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site in Blackberry Township. The project is over a decade in the making and will align Bliss Road...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
FREEPORT, IL
Rockford BBB: Scammers Are Going After Rockford Area Renters

There are plenty of downsides to inflation and rising interest rates, and one of the biggest is that thousands of people who had hoped to become homeowners have been forced to rent or continue renting because mortgages have become more expensive. The average American renter is now paying $1,326 month,...
ROCKFORD, IL
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
CALEDONIA, IL

