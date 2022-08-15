Read full article on original website
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
houmatimes.com
Housing Louisiana to host Disaster Recovery Information Session
Housing Louisiana will host a Disaster Recovery Informational Session on Thursday, September 8, at the Terrebonne Public Library North Branch from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The informational session is open to residents of Houma and Thibodaux, and will discuss how federal fund allocations will impact the bayou region. “Now is the time for us to stand up and let our government leaders know how we would like to see disaster relief dollars spent in our communities,” reads a statement from Housing Louisiana.
brproud.com
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WDSU
Utility bill assistance events by parish
NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
New Orleans S&WB project held hostage by abortion politics
NEW ORLEANS — Abortion rights and flood mitigation don't seem to have much in common, but here in New Orleans the politics over one is delaying funding approval for another. Thursday, for the second time, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred the decision on a $39 million line of credit for a Sewerage & Water Board project over the City's stance on abortion.
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
Looking to buy a home soon? See if you qualify for a first-time homebuyer assistance program in Jefferson Parish
The assistance program will allow the assistance of up to $50,000 per client in Jefferson Parish and up to $60,000 per client in the City of Kenner according to Jefferson Parish officials.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany
SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
wwno.org
Power out after a storm in New Orleans? Here's a map of local emergency resource centers
After most of southeast Louisiana's residents were without power — some for weeks and months — due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans city government and community leaders have responded by setting up emergency resources for people to use after another disaster. For the City of New Orleans, they...
Texting while driving in a school zone in New Orleans is now a $500 fine
NEW ORLEANS — Speed isn't the only thing to pay attention to when driving through school zones in Louisiana. You should also put down any devices because school zones are considered "Hands-Free Zones." The state law making it illegal to use devices in school zones is nothing new, but...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
'Enormous expenses' after Ida shocks new Kenner mayor
KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser promised to bring honesty and integrity back to city hall. Six weeks into the job, Glaser has uncovered what he called enormous expenses at the old Macy’s department store. It’s been the temporary home of Kenner city government since Hurricane Ida...
bogalusadailynews.com
Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
"All they do is collect money" - resident faces eviction after refusing to pay rent for poor living conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Marvett Johnson lives at the Willows Apartments, in New Orleans East. The main bedroom in her apartment is now uninhabitable. The mold so overpowering, Eyewitness News crews couldn't stay in there for more than five minutes. "We can't even sleep in the bedrooms, we have to...
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
Scam Alert: People impersonating Kenner Police are extorting money from citizens
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam. According to a media release, Kenner PD said that people are calling citizens while impersonating a Kenner PD officer or employee asking for money or gift card payments in order to pay fines for not appearing in court.
