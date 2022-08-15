ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Housing Louisiana to host Disaster Recovery Information Session

Housing Louisiana will host a Disaster Recovery Informational Session on Thursday, September 8, at the Terrebonne Public Library North Branch from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The informational session is open to residents of Houma and Thibodaux, and will discuss how federal fund allocations will impact the bayou region. “Now is the time for us to stand up and let our government leaders know how we would like to see disaster relief dollars spent in our communities,” reads a statement from Housing Louisiana.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
WDSU

Utility bill assistance events by parish

NEW ORLEANS — Several parishes have programs that are helping residents pay their utility bills. Here is the latest information on events near you. Entergy and the United Way are providing a $150 bill credit for eligible customers for their power bills. Click here to see who can apply.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

New Orleans S&WB project held hostage by abortion politics

NEW ORLEANS — Abortion rights and flood mitigation don't seem to have much in common, but here in New Orleans the politics over one is delaying funding approval for another. Thursday, for the second time, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred the decision on a $39 million line of credit for a Sewerage & Water Board project over the City's stance on abortion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany

SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

'Enormous expenses' after Ida shocks new Kenner mayor

KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser promised to bring honesty and integrity back to city hall. Six weeks into the job, Glaser has uncovered what he called enormous expenses at the old Macy’s department store. It’s been the temporary home of Kenner city government since Hurricane Ida...
KENNER, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

