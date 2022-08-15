ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement

Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Does Hamilton County Have Poor Transportation Infrastructure?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Earlier this week, the US Government turned their attention to Chattanooga’s Transportation Infrastructure, giving $25 million for the rehabilitation of Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. But infrastructure problems don’t stop at Wilcox Bridge. They don’t even stop at Chattanooga’s City limits. “We have had...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF

WDEF Seeking Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist

WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Neighbor reports porch pirate activity in St. Elmo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to a neighbor in Saint Elmo, a porch pirate is back on the prowl. He is sharing home surveillance footage. You can see the pirate taking a package from the neighbor’s home to his car. That same person is seen driving up and down...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Son says Dunlap police officer's fellow responders saved his life

Having a stroke can be a life changing moment in a person's life. Just ask one Dunlap police officer whose fellow responders saved his life. Just a few days ago, Dunlap police department officer Lee Spain was getting ready for a patrol shift when he noticed something was wrong. He...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Hamilton Co. Commission approves Erlanger independence accords

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Commission has approved steps for the Erlanger Health System to go private. Erlanger’s Board of Trustees say in a release “The covenants and protections were developed through a thoughtful and collaborative process with the County Commission and Legislative Delegation. The Board is deeply appreciative of the good spirit and leadership of the area’s elected leaders throughout this process, and looks forward to close, ongoing engagement as the process continues.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
livability.com

The Brickyard: Where Fun is Serious Business

The Brickyard lets entrepreneurs work and work out. Like any other venture capital fund, Brickyard writes big checks to help entrepreneurs in Chattanooga. launch their businesses. But Brickyard is also a club where members can share ideas, work at a desk or. work out in the gym. “Fighters go to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

