fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement
Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
WDEF
Does Hamilton County Have Poor Transportation Infrastructure?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Earlier this week, the US Government turned their attention to Chattanooga’s Transportation Infrastructure, giving $25 million for the rehabilitation of Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. But infrastructure problems don’t stop at Wilcox Bridge. They don’t even stop at Chattanooga’s City limits. “We have had...
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF
WDEF Seeking Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist
WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
WTVC
Bradley Co man suing deputy, says he unleashed K9 Joker and caused him 'serious injury'
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is suing a Bradley County deputy after he alleges that the deputy unleashed K9 Joker and caused him serious injury, according to a lawsuit. Joker was inured in September of 2021 during the arrest of 6 juveniles. BCSO confirms this is the K9 in the lawsuit.
WDEF
Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
WDEF
Neighbor reports porch pirate activity in St. Elmo
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to a neighbor in Saint Elmo, a porch pirate is back on the prowl. He is sharing home surveillance footage. You can see the pirate taking a package from the neighbor’s home to his car. That same person is seen driving up and down...
WTVCFOX
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned due to misrepresentation allegations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says 10 officers were reassigned because they cannot testify in court due to allegations of "untruthfulness or misrepresentation." CPD says they recently received a request from a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s office for a list of officers who had sustained allegations...
WTVC
Cleveland families question existence of cemetery review committee, after poor conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to review the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
Man illegally sold drugs to Veteran’s Affairs for inflated price
A Delaware man plead guilty to a federal charges after he bought medication from two Tennessee pharmacies and redistributed it as wholesale without a license for an increased rate to other healthcare or wholesale agencies, including VA Medical Centers in California and New York.
WTVC
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
WTVC
Son says Dunlap police officer's fellow responders saved his life
Having a stroke can be a life changing moment in a person's life. Just ask one Dunlap police officer whose fellow responders saved his life. Just a few days ago, Dunlap police department officer Lee Spain was getting ready for a patrol shift when he noticed something was wrong. He...
WDEF
Hamilton Co. Commission approves Erlanger independence accords
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Commission has approved steps for the Erlanger Health System to go private. Erlanger’s Board of Trustees say in a release “The covenants and protections were developed through a thoughtful and collaborative process with the County Commission and Legislative Delegation. The Board is deeply appreciative of the good spirit and leadership of the area’s elected leaders throughout this process, and looks forward to close, ongoing engagement as the process continues.”
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
WDEF
Police report a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance Monday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report that a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance earlier this week. It happened Monday night around 10:30 on Lee Highway above Standifer Gap Road. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old man on the shoulder of the road. They had to...
WDEF
Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect identified, added to Most Wanted List
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A suspect has now been indicted for the death of a woman in June caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Tekia Clay was killed when one of the vehicles hit her car on June 28. Police say she was just trying...
WTVC
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant home in Chattanooga Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Firefighters are working to put out house fire in Chattanooga Wednesday, CFD says. They responded to reports of smoke coming from a home on Wheeler Avenue:. CFD says a fire attack is underway.
livability.com
The Brickyard: Where Fun is Serious Business
The Brickyard lets entrepreneurs work and work out. Like any other venture capital fund, Brickyard writes big checks to help entrepreneurs in Chattanooga. launch their businesses. But Brickyard is also a club where members can share ideas, work at a desk or. work out in the gym. “Fighters go to...
