Belfield, ND

Over 70 Fentanyl pills found in Belfield drug arrest

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — A Belfield man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after a vehicle search led to the discovery of over 70 Fentanyl pills in his vehicle.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:31 p.m. on August 14, a patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 10 and 6th Street Northeast in Belfield. While performing the stop, it was determined that the driver was driving on a suspended license, and was arrested. The deputy then received consent to search the vehicle.

Upon completing a thorough examination of the car, deputies located drug paraphernalia and drugs– including less than 1/2 ounces of marijuana, approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, and 70 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

The driver, a 30-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver. He was transported to and placed into the custody of the Southwest Multi-County Corrections Center.

The case is currently under investigation.

