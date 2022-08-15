Long Beach Airport passenger volumes within 10% of pre-pandemic levels for 5th consecutive month

The number of passengers traveling through Long Beach Airport in July was just 4% below pre-pandemic levels, continuing the facility’s ongoing recovery through the strong summer months, officials announced Monday.

“For the fifth month in a row, we are over 90% of pre-pandemic levels,” Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in a statement. “We expect this trend to continue and [to] see solid results at the end of the summer travel season.”

The July data represents a minimal improvement over June, which was 4.1% below pre-pandemic levels , according to airport data. April and May volumes were 7.6% and 7.4% below 2019 levels, respectively.

Last month, 306,420 passengers flew into or out of Long Beach Airport, compared to 319,296 in the same month in 2019. The figure represents a more than 658% increase from July 2020, when only 40,406 passengers traveled through the airport after the pandemic all but wiped out travel.

Nationwide, however, July passenger volumes continue to trail behind pre-pandemic levels by more than 12%, according to U.S. Transportation Security Administration . In July 2019, the TSA reported nearly 80 million travelers passing through its airport checkpoints. Last month, the administration reported fewer than 70.3 million.

Year-to-date, Long Beach’s airport remains 10.8% behind 2019 over the same period. Through July 31, over 1.81 million passengers used the small, municipal airfield, compared to more than 2 million during the same period three years ago.

Total air cargo moving through Long Beach Airport remains far below pre-pandemic levels, in large part due to FedEx’s departure from the facility nearly one year ago. Last month, 922 tons of cargo moved through the airport, compared to 1,737 during July 2019.

