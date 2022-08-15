Assumption University’s ‘Fast Track’ program allows rising high school students to skip essays, references to get accepted

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Local school districts still looking to fill teacher positions
There is a need for highly qualified licensed teachers and in Springfield, the second biggest school district in New England, there are new positions to fill as well.
Worcester has only school buses in state with high-tech extras
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWORCESTER - A new fleet of high-tech school buses will be rolling out of the Worcester School District this fall.The district ended its contract with Durham School Services and decided to take its bussing situation in-house. As a result, the district bought new buses. They are the only school buses in the state that feature collision mitigation, lane assistance and speed control."If you are approaching a stop, and you don't brake, it's going to brake for you," Assistant Director of Worcester Public Schools Michael Freeman said, "If you are going above the speed limit, it...
Springfield community groups work to collect, distribute school supplies for families
SPRINGFIELD - Area organizations are working together and collecting backpacks and school supplies to help ensure students can be prepared for the school year, beginning on Aug. 29. Ayanna Crawford, owner of the public speaking program Take the Mic, is collaborating with organizations, such as Mental Clinical Service Listening with...
spectrumnews1.com
Main South Business Association gives away free backpaks and haircuts at 'Back to School Fiesta'
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Main South Business Association held its Back to School Fiesta Monday at YMCA’s Fuller Family Park in Worcester. The event included free haircuts, backpacks, music and art. The MSBA also held a raffle for a chance to win an eclectic scooter, iPad, and an apple watch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts public school teachers hit it big on FOX’s song-naming game show ‘Beat Shazam’ hosted by Jamie Foxx
WOBURN – Woburn Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School teachers tested their song-naming abilities on FOX’s game show “Beat Shazam.”. Kindergarten teacher Carol Carney and second-grade teacher Marlene Faulkingham were featured on the “School House Rock” episode...
whdh.com
Peabody library starts banned book club
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
mainepublic.org
New federal recommendations for at-home Covid testing come from a study at UMass Chan Medical School
A study from researchers at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester is the basis for new guidelines from the FDA regarding the use of at-home COVID-19 tests. For people without symptoms but concerned they may have the virus, the study results show antigen tests are more likely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center
WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
yourtravelcap.com
The Abandoned Medfield State Hospital
Benny and I love exploring abandoned places in New England. The Medfield State Hospital consists of many buildings located on over 316 acres. Please note: The Town of Medfield has plans to update the campus and use it for cultural events. Although it’s possible that this post will soon be dated, revitalizing these old buildings is definitely a worthwhile endeavor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Easthampton credits $3.9M grant for sprucing up Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project
EASTHMAPTON — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle on Thursday credited a $3.9 million state grant for infrastructure investments at the Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project site. The city channeled MassWorks public infrastructure grants for improvements at Ferry, Pleasant, and Lovefield streets to support the One Ferry Street mixed-use development, according to the mayor.
Binienda Memorial Beach in Worcester to reopen Tuesday after 3-day closure due to lifeguard staffing issues
WORCESTER — The “Beach Closed – Swimming Prohibited” sign at Binienda Memorial Beach will be removed Tuesday after being posted for three days. The beach, at Coes Pond, was closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of what officials said were staffing limitations. Two lifeguards showed COVID-19...
Hundreds gather outside to celebrate Worcester’s Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market
Hundreds of people from Worcester gathered in the Worcester Common on Thursday to eat food and listen to live music performances at the city’s annual Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market. Carol O’Malley and Laura Miller who were both long-time Worcester residents said they loved the Worcester...
Springfield’s Derek Kellogg returning to UMass as an assistant under new coach Frank Martin
Derek Kellogg never sold his house in Amherst. Even when UMass fired him as its men’s basketball coach after the 2016-17 season, he held on to the residence that he purchased from former Minuteman coach Travis Ford while he was coaching at Long Island University. The Springfield native and...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city
WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
Worcester housing: Minimum wage workers would need to work 80 hours a week to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, report says
As rents are on the rise in Worcester, a national nonprofit has released a report with data detailing the city’s affordability, or lack there of. A Worcester resident looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the city would need to earn $59,640 a year to afford it, according to the “Out of Reach” report released annually by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Retired police chief, cancer survivor Doug Mellis to join Jimmy Fund Walk
Doug Mellis, 69, was sitting in his doctor’s office last year thinking the visit would be nothing more than routine. But as his doctor scanned results of a recent blood test Mellis had taken, the physician became concerned his patient might have prostate cancer. “I sat down and said...
Westfield neighbors voice concerns about noise they’ll get from new Air National Guard fighters being considered for Barnes Regional Airport
WESTFIELD — Neighbors Marilyn Wardner, of Juniper Avenue, and Michael P. Ripa, of Springdale Street, live just a few hundred yards from the runways at Barnes-Westfield Regional Airport. Both are veterans. Wardner spent 20 years in the Air Force, while Ripa is an Army veteran of Vietnam. Both worry...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0