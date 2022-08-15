Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Governor Stitt issues temporary stay of execution for Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a temporary stay of execution for Richard Glossip, giving the Court of Criminal Appeals time to review his case. The 60 day stay pushes his execution to early December and also pushes back this month’s scheduled clemency hearing. Glossip...
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
Mother claims she was denied abortion despite baby’s fatal condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision about whether she should carry her baby to term, even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive. Nancy Davis is 13 weeks pregnant with her second child. She got her...
7News First Alert Weather: Much awaited cooldown as cold front pushes south across Texoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today’s the day, the day we have been anticipating for over a week now that will kick off a trend of cooler temperatures and multiple days of rain for the foreseeable future. This morning we have already seen the cold front push through Southwest Oklahoma, now moving south across North Texas. Winds are (and will be) out of the south at 10-20 mph for areas behind the front today. These breezy winds will usher in cool air, sweeping across parts of Texoma this afternoon. While still warm, it is summer after all, high temperatures for Southwest Oklahoma later today will top out only in the upper 80s and low 90s, while North Texas will still reach the mid/upper 90s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers across the viewing area this morning, afternoon, and evening, though most will remain dry with limited rainfall.
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms south of the Red River today, drier weather next couple days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Isolated showers and storms continue to push south across North Texas this morning, bringing much needed rain to the area. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will continue through the afternoon, though will begin falling off just after noontime. Cloudy coverage will begin gradually clearing, starting this morning with Southwest Oklahoma, becoming mostly sunny by the evening hours. Little-to-no rain coverage for Southwest Oklahoma today, say for a couple light showers near the Red River. Temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s for most, with a few of us in the low 90s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
