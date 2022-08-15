ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Berea Independent Schools delay start of school year due to COVID cases

BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- Eight counties returned to school Wednesday, but Berea Independent Schools is pushing back its’ start date due to Covid cases.. The school system was only in-person for a total of six weeks last school year. District leaders wanted to go mostly virtual because of the ongoing pandemic.
BEREA, KY
WTVQ

UK students participate in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s back to school for the college students in Lexington!. University of Kentucky students have been busy making their way back to campus for the start of a new academic year. This year, UK welcomed more than 6,000 new students to campus for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
WTVQ

Lexington police conducting 2 death investigations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are conducting two separate death investigations Thursday morning. According to police, a person was found dead Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Around the same time, another person was also found dead on Linden Walk near University of Kentucky’s campus.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Urban County Council, KU reach agreement on tree removal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities have come to an agreement addressing the utility’s cutting and removal of trees located under power transmission lines throughout Fayette County. The joint resolution is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Round up of Beshear’s Thursday press conference

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear addressed Kentucky in a Thursday press conference, covering an array of topics from the eastern Kentucky flooding to the State Fair to monkeypox and more. Below is a recap of the briefing:. Economic development. Two economic development projects investing $25 million and...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police warn of payment scam making rounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are warning of another scam making rounds. In this scam, callers impersonate Lexington police officers and request payments to drop charges, fines or warrants, according to a Facebook post. A reminder that police won’t ask for your credit card information, money, gift cards,...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Teenagers#School Shootings#School Counselor#Mental Health Issues#Diseases#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#General Health#Pediatric Psychologist
WTVQ

Lextran receives $6.4M grant for new compressed natural gas buses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s public transportation is evolving and becoming cleaner thanks to a $6.4 million grant awarded to Lextran from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant program. The money will be used to replace eight diesel vehicles with eight new compressed natural...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25th birthday with cake giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way — with a cake giveaway at each location across North America, including Lexington’s!. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man sentenced in deadly 2019 bar shooting in Lexington

UPDATE: (8/16/2022) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry Walters, the man accused of shooting and killing 68-year-old James Terry back in March of 2019 met his fate Tuesday afternoon after a judge handed down his sentence. Police say Walters got into a physical fight with Terry inside Uncle 7’s bar...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
WTVQ

Man arrested in connection to July 20 Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court. Keith Denton, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Byishmo last month. He is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen property, trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – enhanced with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police charge 18-year-old in Nickwood Trail shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have charged an 18-year-old man who’s suspected of shooting another man last week on Nickwood Trail. On Thursday, Aug. 11 around 9:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Nickwood Trail where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

NTSB releases preliminary findings of August plane crash in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released preliminary findings from an early August plane crash in Cynthiana that killed a woman and seriously injured a man. According to the report, on Wednesday, Aug. 3 around 5:25 p.m., the pilot and his passenger left the airport...
CYNTHIANA, KY
WTVQ

Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy