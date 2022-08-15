Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Berea Independent Schools delay start of school year due to COVID cases
BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- Eight counties returned to school Wednesday, but Berea Independent Schools is pushing back its’ start date due to Covid cases.. The school system was only in-person for a total of six weeks last school year. District leaders wanted to go mostly virtual because of the ongoing pandemic.
WTVQ
UK students participate in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s back to school for the college students in Lexington!. University of Kentucky students have been busy making their way back to campus for the start of a new academic year. This year, UK welcomed more than 6,000 new students to campus for the...
WTVQ
Medical bill fundraiser for man hospitalized after hit and run in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A “GoFundMe” has been created for an eastern Kentucky man injured in a hit-and-run in Lexington over the weekend. The GoFundMe started Thursday morning and by Thursday night, nearly $9,000 had been raised to help Clay County native Travis James with medical expenses.
WTVQ
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Lexington police conducting 2 death investigations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are conducting two separate death investigations Thursday morning. According to police, a person was found dead Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Around the same time, another person was also found dead on Linden Walk near University of Kentucky’s campus.
WTVQ
Urban County Council, KU reach agreement on tree removal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities have come to an agreement addressing the utility’s cutting and removal of trees located under power transmission lines throughout Fayette County. The joint resolution is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and...
WTVQ
Round up of Beshear’s Thursday press conference
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear addressed Kentucky in a Thursday press conference, covering an array of topics from the eastern Kentucky flooding to the State Fair to monkeypox and more. Below is a recap of the briefing:. Economic development. Two economic development projects investing $25 million and...
WTVQ
Lexington police warn of payment scam making rounds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are warning of another scam making rounds. In this scam, callers impersonate Lexington police officers and request payments to drop charges, fines or warrants, according to a Facebook post. A reminder that police won’t ask for your credit card information, money, gift cards,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Lextran receives $6.4M grant for new compressed natural gas buses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s public transportation is evolving and becoming cleaner thanks to a $6.4 million grant awarded to Lextran from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant program. The money will be used to replace eight diesel vehicles with eight new compressed natural...
WTVQ
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25th birthday with cake giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way — with a cake giveaway at each location across North America, including Lexington’s!. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet. The...
WTVQ
Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
WTVQ
Man sentenced in deadly 2019 bar shooting in Lexington
UPDATE: (8/16/2022) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry Walters, the man accused of shooting and killing 68-year-old James Terry back in March of 2019 met his fate Tuesday afternoon after a judge handed down his sentence. Police say Walters got into a physical fight with Terry inside Uncle 7’s bar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Man arrested in connection to July 20 Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court. Keith Denton, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Byishmo last month. He is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen property, trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – enhanced with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
WTVQ
Police charge 18-year-old in Nickwood Trail shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have charged an 18-year-old man who’s suspected of shooting another man last week on Nickwood Trail. On Thursday, Aug. 11 around 9:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Nickwood Trail where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WTVQ
NTSB releases preliminary findings of August plane crash in Cynthiana
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released preliminary findings from an early August plane crash in Cynthiana that killed a woman and seriously injured a man. According to the report, on Wednesday, Aug. 3 around 5:25 p.m., the pilot and his passenger left the airport...
WTVQ
Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
WTVQ
Keeneland’s Fall Meet tickets go on sale as track prepares for Breeder’s Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s almost that time of year again: the leaves start changing, the air gets a little colder and Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off. But start planning: tickets are on sale now. At Keeneland, preparations are underway for the meet, which starts on Oct....
Comments / 0