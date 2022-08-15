ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot schools hoping to create new education future

By Kyara Brown
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Many changes are happening ahead of students making their return to the classrooms, and the same can be said for Minot Public schools.

In just 10 days, Minot High School will be filled with students.

But over the next two years, the Magic City Campus won’t be the only high school in the district anymore, and there are many new projects and renovations to be done in order to make that happen.

The district will be converting Minot High School, Magic City Campus into a 9th-12th grade high school and will be remodeling and adding new construction to Minot North High School.

The goal is to have all projects complete by the fall of 2024.

“This is a wonderful time for our community. It’s a great time to start opening the doors to many different options for our kids. So, we’re excited about this work moving forward and just happy to get to the point where we can start digging in the ground,” said Mark Vollmer, superintendent of Minot Public Schools.

The groundbreaking for the new high school is set for September 2.

Renovations of the family and consumer science classrooms and the career and technical education classrooms at the Magic City Campus are already underway.

Work on the new auxiliary gym being built for the Magicians is also about to begin.

Additionally, the district is turning Central Campus into a third middle school to help with overcrowding issues in the current Junior High Schools.

Vollmer said, “soon we are going to have three middle schools in town here. And that is going to help alleviate that overcrowding and give kids more of an opportunity to participate in all sorts of extracurricular activities and school functions. So, it’s an exciting time for us.”

Vollmer says that he thinks Minot North will have fewer students than the Magic City Campus, to begin with.

But he feels the feeder system for boundary realignment will level those numbers out after a few years.

“We’ve had a lot of things looking at boundary realignment. First of all, passing the bond issue into boundary realignment into determining who is going to be at which high school. And you know, we will just take these challenges on one by one. And we are well on our way,” Vollmer added.

He says all of the work being done is to create a positive future for education in the Magic City.

The first day of school for Minot Public Schools is August 24.

