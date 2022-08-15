Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Boyfriend Dungeon's Free Update Is Now Live, Adds New Romance Options And Whip-Wielding Villain
It's time to slip into something genuinely more comfortable, cozy up with your gaming system of choice, and journey back to Verona Beach--Boyfriend Dungeon's Secret Weapons update is now live. First announced during June's Future of Play direct, the Secret Weapons update adds two new romance options, the deadly Dr. Holmes, a handful of never-before-heard songs, and a new dungeon. The expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and best of all, is free for all players.
Gamespot
Leaked MultiVersus Lord Of The Rings Content May Have Been Cut
It's possible that any potential MultiVersus Lord of the Rings content has been scrapped, following the news that Embracer Group has acquired the IP rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Numerous previous leaks have suggested that Gandalf would at some point be joining the free-to-play platform...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Season 5 Cinematic Intro Shows Caldera's Volcano Erupting And A Major Villain Team-Up
The cinematic intro trailer has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's upcoming Season 5. The new season of content is called Last Stand, which seems to be themed around Caldera's volcano erupting and a team-up between several of Call of Duty's past antagonists. It's uncertain how the story...
Gamespot
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Gamespot
Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!
Latest on Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!. We have no news or videos for Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!. Sorry!
Gamespot
A Helldivers Sequel Has Been Heavily Teased
It's been years since Arrowhead Game Studio's shoot-em-up Helldivers first landed, and fans have been clamoring for a follow-up ever since. If a recent tease from the studio is any indication, a Helldivers sequel is much more likely than folks might have believed. In a TikTok posted to the studio's...
Gamespot
Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Hulk #8 - Banner of War Part Five of Five
The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight...
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings, Doctor Who, And Warhammer All Coming To Magic: The Gathering
During Wizards of the Coast event Wizards Presents, fans got a look at what's coming from Magic The Gathering, the company's competitive and collectible tabletop card game. Three major properties are coming to MTG in the upcoming year, and we got a deeper look into some of the art from the Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, and Warhammer sets.
Gamespot
Hook & Go
Sign In to follow. Follow Hook & Go, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tiers May Not Support Offline Downloads
Between its massive market share and rising subscription prices, Netflix is having to look for other ways to gain and retain viewers; one of the most talked-about is the possibility of an ad-supported tier. If you're used to watching your TV shows and movies offline, though, you may need to keep the more expensive, ad-free subscription, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Gamespot
Crypto Game Untamed Isles Indefinitely Pauses Development, Won't Offer Backers Refunds
Another crypto game, Untamed Isles, is currently on "hiatus" due to the recent cryptocurrency crash, and crowdfunding backers aren't getting their money back. The "monster-taming turn-based MMORPG" found success on Kickstarter in 2021 raising over $522,530 USD, but as reported by PC Gamer, development has halted due to simply running out of money, and backers also won't be offered refunds.
Gamespot
Embracer Group Makes New Gaming Acquisitions Including Limited Run Games, Tuxedo Labs, And Tripwire
Embracer Group is at it again. The generally little-known company behind subsidaries like Gearbox Entertainment, THQ Nordic, and Dark Horse Media made headlines earlier this year when it acquired a number of Square Enix's western studios. Now, Embracer has announced a fresh round of acquisitions starting with physical games specialist Limited Run Games.
Gamespot
The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now
Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
Gamespot
Xbox Series S Deal Comes With Free Game, Including Madden 23
We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. The Microsoft Store, Amazon, and GameStop are all offering this deal, but the eligible games up for grabs are a bit different depending on where you shop.
WWE・
Gamespot
The Best PS5 Deals Available This Weekend: Exclusives And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The number of incredible PS5 games on sale right now is staggering. Maybe retailers are slashing prices to compete with the warm weather and get players back indoors, or maybe the lack of big summer releases has stores seeking other ways to make a few bucks. Whatever the case, the result is dozens of big names on sale for low prices, including a ton of exclusives.
Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav Ignores HBO Layoffs While Praising ‘House of the Dragon’ Team in Staff Memo
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave a major shoutout to the HBO team that has worked to prepare the world for Sunday’s “House of the Dragon” premiere in a memo to staff Friday, while avoiding any talk of the significant layoffs that hit HBO and streamer HBO Max earlier this week. In an email obtained by Variety with the subject line “House of the Dragon… Power of Our Team,” Warner Bros. Discovery chief Zaslav wrote: “Casey, Francesca, Janet, Glenn, Zach, and the entire HBO team have shepherded what looks to be the next big cultural moment. I had a chance...
Comments / 0