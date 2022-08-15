It's time to slip into something genuinely more comfortable, cozy up with your gaming system of choice, and journey back to Verona Beach--Boyfriend Dungeon's Secret Weapons update is now live. First announced during June's Future of Play direct, the Secret Weapons update adds two new romance options, the deadly Dr. Holmes, a handful of never-before-heard songs, and a new dungeon. The expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and best of all, is free for all players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO