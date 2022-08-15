ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk receives grant to purchase electric buses & charging stations

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Transit will soon add two electric buses to its fleet.

Suffolk was one of only two transit systems in Virginia to receive a grant from the Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2022 Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.

Suffolk Transit will use the $565,000 grant to purchase two electric buses and two charging stations.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant, saying, “We are glad to see Virginia receive this funding to support the adoption of more energy efficient vehicles and the needed infrastructure to continue our transition to a transportation system with a significantly lower impact on the environment.”

Each bus has a seating capacity of 19, space for two wheelchairs and includes bike racks.

The bus can travel 125 miles between charges. Suffolk Transit plans to alternate the two buses so that as one bus charges, the other will be in service.

Suffolk Transit says the new buses are expected to save 83% over standard buses due to fuel and maintenance cost reductions.

