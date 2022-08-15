ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Jason Johnson found guilty of shooting State Trooper

By Roy Santa Croce
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The jury in the trial of a Colesville man accused of attempted murder has been deliberating a verdict throughout the day.

The defendant, Jason Johnson is accused of attempted murder of a police officer on June 9th, 2021. His father, David, is accused of tampering with physical evidence.

After several days of deliberation, the jury determined a verdict this evening.

The defendant, Jason Johnson, was found guilty of nine out of the thirteen charges.

Jason Johnson was found guilty of Attempted Murder in the first degree on two of the three charges.

The defendant was also found guilty in two charges of attempted murder in the second degree.

Jason Johnson was found guilty on two of the three charges of criminal use of a firearm; and was found guilty for all three assault related charges.

Finally, Jason Johnson and his father David were both found not guilty of tampering with physical evidence.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 28th at 9:00 A.M. in Broome County Court.

