foxlexington.com
How Lexington residents can get free cake on Sept. 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready to celebrate its 25th birthday, and they’re doing so in a big way. On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out a free Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 customers who arrive at any of their Lexington or Louisville locations.
Kentucky LB Commit Godfrey Named to Preseason Butkus Watch List
Grant Godfrey committed to Kentucky earlier this month, and on Wednesday, he was honored by being named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award. The watch list features exactly 51 linebackers, honoring the No.51 pro jersey Butkus wore while playing his hall of fame career with the Bears. ...
WTVQ
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
lanereport.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, & More Participate In Celebrity Kickball Game
Jack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, and more played in a third annual celebrity kickball tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, last week. Other players include former athletes from the University of Kentucky as well as the University of Louisville. "I'm so excited," Harlow said at the event. "I...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
WUKY
Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in
The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
WLTX.com
Throwing shade? Mark Stoops appears to do just that in the direction of Shane Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last month, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went viral with a video featuring the coach sporting a backwards hat and sunglasses, while dancing to a Soulja Boy song with Gamecock players playing a supporting role. The hype video was dropped on social media just...
WKYT 27
Lexington city leaders talk to WKYT about downtown violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders are addressing concerns of violence, especially reported shootings, in downtown. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers announced a series of changes Wednesday to enhance safety and patrols near the Fifth-Third Pavilion, including adding lighting around Tandy Park, changing up patrols, changing hours at Tandy Park, and even some businesses doing the same.
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
WTVQ
Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Why Kentucky State University students are fighting for on-campus housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Classes being Monday for students at Kentucky State University (KSU). The first-year students are already settled into their dorms, but returning students are fighting over the remaining limited available dorms. According to Dr. Daarel Burnette, KSU’s interim chief operating officer, there are only 925...
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police 'terrorized' small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
wymt.com
Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction. Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High School Football Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before… It’s another September feeling day in the Bluegrass state.😎 That’s a phrase I will not get tired of saying. While we look to keep the pleasant temps through the weekend into next week, the threat of storms will really start to ramp.
Jessamine County inmates volunteer at flood-damaged farms
In no time, Hager had a plan and a team consisting of county officials and five Class D inmates, all from Kentucky.
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
Paris business owner fighting back against graffiti
Over the last week and a half, Chris Boone said he has noticed more graffiti on the walls of businesses.
