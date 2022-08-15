ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kfdi.com

Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas

Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
kfdi.com

Over $24.8 Million In Fed Grants Awarded to Improve Flint Hills Trail

The Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that Kansas is the recipient of a $24.8 million federal grant, made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity,” or RAISE program. In May, Governor Kelly wrote to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation...
kfdi.com

Sports betting to begin in Kansas on September 1st

Sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos in Kansas will begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1st, and the sportsbooks will officially open on September 8th. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and will be operated by the Kansas Lottery....
kfdi.com

Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage

Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
kfdi.com

Recount begins on abortion access question in nine Kansas counties

Sedgwick County is among nine counties that have started a hand recount of the ballots from the abortion access question that was on the August 2nd primary ballot. The recount is being conducted after supporters raised nearly $120,000 to cover the cost. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo is putting...
