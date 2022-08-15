Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas
Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
kfdi.com
Settlement will allow Kansas Gas Service to recover costs from 2021 winter cold snap
The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a settlement agreement that will allow Kansas Gas Service to recover costs resulting from a cold snap in February, 2021, when temperatures dropped to around -17. The settlement and a financing order will give KGS authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million...
kfdi.com
Over $24.8 Million In Fed Grants Awarded to Improve Flint Hills Trail
The Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that Kansas is the recipient of a $24.8 million federal grant, made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity,” or RAISE program. In May, Governor Kelly wrote to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation...
kfdi.com
Sports betting to begin in Kansas on September 1st
Sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos in Kansas will begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1st, and the sportsbooks will officially open on September 8th. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and will be operated by the Kansas Lottery....
kfdi.com
Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
kfdi.com
Recount begins on abortion access question in nine Kansas counties
Sedgwick County is among nine counties that have started a hand recount of the ballots from the abortion access question that was on the August 2nd primary ballot. The recount is being conducted after supporters raised nearly $120,000 to cover the cost. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo is putting...
