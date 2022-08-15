New ‘Saw’ Movie Set for October 2023, ‘Saw VI’ Director Returning

There’s more “ Saw ” to cut through in 2023, as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have just announced the next installment of the billion-dollar franchise will arrive with a new movie slated for Oct. 27, 2023. This will be the tenth movie in the highly successful franchise.

The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed “Saw VI” (2009) and “Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010) while serving as the editor for the first five installments and “Jigsaw” (2017). Greutert is a fan favorite of the franchise, with many championing his chops on his two entries. In addition to the “Saw” films, he’s also helmed the features “Jessabelle” (2014) with Sarah Snook and “Visions” (2015) with Isla Fisher.

The plot of the new entry is being kept under wraps, but the studio promises the film will capture fans’ “hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.”

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” said Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the franchise. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

Beginning in 2004 with its inaugural entry, the “Saw” movies have grossed healthy box office receipts. The second film, which starred Donnie Wahlberg, was the most lucrative installment, grossing over $147 million worldwide.

Read Variety’s ranking of all the “Saw” movies , from the original to “Spiral.”