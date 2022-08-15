ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New ‘Saw’ Movie Set for October 2023, ‘Saw VI’ Director Returning

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwcmE_0hIB93XL00

There’s more “ Saw ” to cut through in 2023, as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have just announced the next installment of the billion-dollar franchise will arrive with a new movie slated for Oct. 27, 2023. This will be the tenth movie in the highly successful franchise.

The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed “Saw VI” (2009) and “Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010) while serving as the editor for the first five installments and “Jigsaw” (2017). Greutert is a fan favorite of the franchise, with many championing his chops on his two entries. In addition to the “Saw” films, he’s also helmed the features “Jessabelle” (2014) with Sarah Snook and “Visions” (2015) with Isla Fisher.

The plot of the new entry is being kept under wraps, but the studio promises the film will capture fans’ “hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.”

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” said Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the franchise. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

Beginning in 2004 with its inaugural entry, the “Saw” movies have grossed healthy box office receipts. The second film, which starred Donnie Wahlberg, was the most lucrative installment, grossing over $147 million worldwide.

Read Variety’s ranking of all the “Saw” movies , from the original to “Spiral.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates (With Dozens of Special Features)

Buckle up. As soon as next week, you’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise’s adrenaline-fueled flying missions in “Top Gun: Maverick” from the comfort of your couch. The box office-smashing sequel will be available to purchase digitally starting Aug. 23, while 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray versions will release on Nov. 1. The digital release includes 110 minutes of special features that take fans inside the making of the blockbuster hit, including a look at the intense film training the cast went through to prepare for the film’s unparalleled air battle scenes, a behind-the-scenes peek at how the crew captured...
MOVIES
Variety

Young Black Women Roar in Idris Elba and Will Packer’s ‘Beast’: ‘We’re Leading a Movie and It’s Not Anything Degrading’

Idris Elba is undeniably the star of Will Packer’s latest movie, “Beast,” but the family story at the heart of Universal’s release was a big draw for the producer who previously shepherded “Girls Trip.” In the movie, debuting in theaters Aug. 19, Elba plays Nate Samuels, a recently widowed doctor who returns to South Africa with his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) and must fight to survive from a man-hunting lion. Packer sought to offer a balance for the late summer movie calendar. “I loved the idea that it just happens to be a Black family in...
MOVIES
Variety

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute’ Gets First Look, September Premiere Date

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s upcoming romantic comedy film will premiere exclusively on Peacock Sept. 21, the streamer announced Tuesday. Titled “Meet Cute,” after the well know rom-com trope, the film focuses on Sheila (Cuoco), a woman who uses a time machine to repeat a first meeting between her and Gary (Davidson) in order to engineer a love at first sight date. But when Gary can’t measure up to Sheila’s vision of perfection in the days following their magical night, she heads further back in time to shape him into her dream man. “Meet Cute” is directed by Alex Lehmann, who previously...
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Kevin Greutert
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Isla Fisher
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Oren Koules
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
Variety

Darius Campbell Danesh, ‘Pop Idol’ Runner-Up and West End Star, Dies at 41

Darius Campbell Danesh, the “Pop Idol” runner up and West End Star has died, the BBC reports. He was 41. The singer, who was Scottish, was reportedly found dead in an apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 11. A spokesperson for the Rochester police department told Variety his death is currently the subject of “an open investigation.” The spokesperson would not comment on whether there were any suspicious circumstances. Danesh was catapulted into the public eye in 2001 with his rendition of Britney Spears chart-topper “Hit Me Baby One More Time” on one of the U.K.’s early naughties singing competition shows “Pop...
ROCHESTER, MN
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Regrets How She Called Out Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘It’s a Scary Time to Have an Opinion’

Zoë Kravitz expressed regret to The Wall Street Journal regarding her decision to publicly call out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. A few days after the slap, “The Batman” star posted a photo of herself on Instagram from the Oscars red carpet and wrote, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Kravitz also responded “nope” when one commenter asked if she supported Smith’s actions. “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Twisted Pictures#Saw Vi#Lionsgate
Variety

Nia Long and Larenz Tate to Reunite for ‘Love Jones’ 25th Anniversary at 2022 CultureCon in NYC

For the fourth annual CultureCon presented by the Creative Collective NYC, renowned stars Nia Long and Larenz Tate will take the stage in a “Love Jones” reunion, marking the film’s 25th anniversary. Long and Tate will headline a Creative Genius conversation — a mainstage dialogue celebrating some of the most impactful names in culture — on Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of the weekend’s festivities. Past creative genius speakers include Spike Lee, John Legend, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and Sanaa Lathan. Created by founder Imani Ellis, the Creative Collective NYC is a community dedicated to curating brave spaces for creatives of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Emilia Clarke Called a ‘Short, Dumpy Girl’ by Australian TV CEO, Company Apologizes for Causing ‘Any Offense’

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” touched down in Sydney this week for its official Australian premiere, but the event quickly turned controversial after Patrick Delany, the CEO of Australian television company Foxtel, referred to Emilia Clarke as a “short, dumpy girl.” Foxtel, an Australian pay television company, is the country’s home for “Game of Thrones.” As reported by Australian publication Crikey (via Vanity Fair), Delany was giving a speech ahead of the “House of the Dragon” premiere screening and tried to make a joke about the first time he watched “Game of Thrones.” The CEO said,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Break Down That Final Cigarette Scene and Flash of Color

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul,” titled “Saul Gone.” The morning after “Better Call Saul” fans were left reeling from the series finale on Monday night, stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and co-creator Peter Gould held a virtual press conference to answer questions about the buzzy final that’s had everybody dissecting closely. In the last moments of the finale, we see Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) end up in prison with an 86-year sentence. However, even though he’s behind bars, he gets a final warm moment with Kim Wexler (Seehorn), sharing a cigarette with...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Nope’ Is a Resounding Yes at U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.8 million ($2.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. In second position, Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” sped to £909,264 and now has £5.06 million after two weekends. In third place, in its third weekend, Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” collected £831,799 for a total of £8.2 million. In fourth, in its seventh weekend, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” took £755,042 and now has a total of £38.5 million. Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Thor: Love...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Drops New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen

While Netflix has yet to renew Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” for Season 2, it’s just given fans of the new hit TV series the next best thing by dropping a surprise “bonus” episode featuring guest stars Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Dropping Friday at 12 a.m. PT, exactly two weeks after the first 10 episodes launched, the new installment of “The Sandman” Season 1 is a live-action/animated hybrid episode adapting two fan-favorite stories from Gaiman’s “Sandman” graphic novels from DC Comics: “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” is the animated...
TV SERIES
Variety

Synanon Documentary Set at HBO From Director Rory Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)

A documentary about the rehab center turned cult Synanon is in production at HBO Documentary Films, Variety has learned exclusively. Spanning more than three decades until the early 1990s, Synanon originated as a Santa Monica-based storefront rehab and was celebrated both as a breakthrough treatment center and a culturally forward attempt at communal living. Led by the charismatic Chuck Dederich and his wife Betty, Synanon was a darling of the recovery community as well as the political and celebrity elite. But the organization began to transform over time, first becoming a church and later engaging in cult-like activity and extreme behavior...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘Airwolf,’ ‘Knight Rider’ and John Carpenter Influenced the Music of ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’

When Oscar-winning animation director Mark Andrews (“Brave”) called his old Pixar pal Alex Mandel about his latest gig, “Super Giant Robot Brothers,” Mandel was 6,700 miles away in New Zealand managing projects for visual effects house Weta Digital. Mandel, whose other creative side happens to be classically trained composer, dove into Andrews’ new project and created more than three hours of music for the series now airing on Netflix. “Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a 3D animated action-comedy from Reel FX about massive metal robots destined to save the world from invading kaiju – giant monsters from space – while trying to...
MOVIES
Variety

Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple Private Detective Series ‘Sugar’

Amy Ryan is the latest cast member to be announced for the upcoming Apple series “Sugar,” Variety has learned. Ryan joins previously announced series lead Colin Farrell and cast member Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the show, which was first ordered to series in June. Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles. Ryan received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film “Gone Baby Gone.” Her other feature...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Shows a Berserk African Lion Who’s Boss

No animals were harmed in the making of “Beast.” Frankly, it doesn’t look like any animals were even used in the making of “Beast,” but if you can get past the idea that the two-ton lion threatening Idris Elba and his family in the movie is a singularly frightening combination of ones and zeros, not killer instinct and claws, then “Beast” is a blast. A white-knuckle “When Animals Attack!” movie in the tradition of “Jaws” and “Anaconda,” this big-budget, big-screen release features A-list actors — OK, actor, singular — and a director who knows what he’s doing: Icelandic ace Baltasar Kormákur,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Foxx Says It’ll Be ‘Tough’ to Release His Shelved Comedy That Stars Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican Man

Jamie Foxx recently told CinemaBlend that his unreleased directorial effort “All-Star Weekend” remains shelved due to the current state of comedy. The Oscar winner shot the comedy in 2016 with a cast that includes Jeremy Piven, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and Eva Longoria. “All-Star Weekend” stars Foxx and Piven as two best friends who win tickets to the annual NBA event. Their characters take a road trip to Los Angeles to attend the All-Star Game, but their journey is upended by a handful of wacky characters. Downey Jr. took a page from his “Tropic Thunder” playbook and...
MOVIES
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Says Tarantino Didn’t Cast Her in ‘Kill Bill’ Because Nobody ‘Would Believe Uma Thurman Could Kick Your Ass’

Quentin Tarantino is an outspoken Michelle Yeoh super-fan, so much so that he has cited her performance in the 1992 Jackie Chan action comedy “Police Story 3” as a major influence behind Uma Thurman’s The Bride in “Kill Bill.” So why didn’t Tarantino cast Yeoh in the film? It’s a question Yeoh herself had when she saw “Kill Bill,” and she made sure to confront Tarantino about it when the two met afterwards. “I asked Quentin the same question,” Yeoh said in her Town & Country cover interview (via Entertainment Weekly). “He’s very smart. He said, ‘Who would believe that Uma...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy