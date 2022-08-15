ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
Missouri Independent

Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which carry maximum prison terms of five years […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Federal Agents#Atlanta#Fbi#Dhs
AFP

Malaysia prosecutors urge court to uphold ex-leader Najib's jail sentence

Prosecutors on Friday urged Malaysia's highest court to uphold former prime minister Najib Razak's 12-year jail sentence for corruption as they wrapped up their case, saying his "dishonesty has been established". - 'Dishonesty established' - Najib "had failed to cast any reasonable doubt on the prosecution case and therefore... should be convicted", government prosecutor V Sithambaram told a five-judge panel Friday as he wrapped up the case for the government.
POLITICS

