Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Direct payments worth $3,000 available for key workers
The portal for New York healthcare employers to register their workers for bonus payments worth up to $3,000 is now open. The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month, aims to increase the state's healthcare workforce by 20% over the next five years.
Additional SNAP Benefits Are Coming to New Yorkers
New Yorkers who are still struggling with the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, plus those who have been hit hard by skyrocketing inflation may have a little boost on the way from state government. New York Governor Hochul and officials from the New York State Office of Temporary and...
chautauquatoday.com
New York State Launches Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the launch of a $150 million expansion of New York State's popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time. Hochul says expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to an affordable education for individuals of all ages who are often balancing other responsibilities such as a family and work. Full-time TAP awards can be up to $5,665 annually for a full-time student; part-time TAP will be available on a pro-rated basis to eligible students taking six to 11 credits per semester with no full-time prerequisite.
New York Gets Additional SNAP Benefits for August
In a press release on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month of August. According to the press release, it's estimated that the additional SNAP allotment will result in a $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level of $835 for a household of four will receive an additional payment of $95.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of New Yorkers Are Missing Out on an Easy Tax Credit
Thousands of residents across New York City and New York State are missing out on an easy tax credit. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. The official website for the program notes that there are two ways in which taxpayers can receive their rebate:
newyorkled.com
Tuition Assistance Now Available to Part-Time New York State Students Says Gov. Hochul
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Historic $150 Million Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program to Part-Time Students. For the First Time, Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Tuition Assistance Program Aid Starting This Fall. Approximately 75,000 Additional Students Eligible for Aid with TAP Expansion. Governor Kathy...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY Sullivan invests $9.8 million in energy efficiency and facilities upgrade
LOCH SHELDRAKE – SUNY Sullivan is renewing its commitment to sustainability through a $9.8 million energy efficiency and facilities upgrade project that will bring significant cost savings to Sullivan County and cement the college’s status as a model green campus in New York State. The energy efficiency project,...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxhc.com
Over $200 Million Dollars in Additional Food Assistance For August
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available for August for those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Those enrolled will now be able to receive the maximum amount of food benefits for August. All households...
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
Pot Smoker? NYS Says Your Employer Can’t Discriminate – Kind Of
New York became the 15th state to legalize the use of marijuana on March 31, 2021, and yet many employers within the state remain unaware of the changes to the state Labor Laws with the legalization of marijuana. If you're someone who enjoys recreational marijuana, as long as you're smoking...
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
money.com
The 10 Best Colleges in New York
A better student loan experience. Get started today. New York earns the “most popular” superlative in Money’s most recent Best Colleges rankings — the state is home to the largest number of ranked campuses on our list. The highest scorers in that group include a tech...
localsyr.com
See what’s new at the New York State Fair
(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is showcasing what’s new just before opening day on Wednesday, August 24. See below to find out some new exhibits and attractions:. New York State Energy & Environment Experience: Fairgoers will be able to find out the many ways energy...
Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces
Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
TheHorse.com
Strangles Cases Confirmed in Florida and New York
Officials have confirmed two strangles cases in Nassau County, Florida, and Cattaraugus County, New York. On Aug. 12, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 24-year-old Paint/Arabian cross in Nassau County positive for strangles. He presented with dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), dyspnea (difficulty breathing), and guttural pouch chondroids on Aug. 10 and is now deceased. The affected farm is under official quarantine, and five horses were exposed. This marks the 41st confirmed strangles case in Florida in 2022.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
New York State exam results available: Here’s how NYC families can check their child’s score
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State test scores for reading and math are now available to students, the city Department of Education (DOE) announced on Tuesday. The results of the English language arts (ELA) and math tests for students in grades 3-8 administered this past spring are available to city public school students to access through the NYC Schools Account (NYCSA) portal.
Prisoners In New York State Can No Longer Receive Packages From Their Families
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has banned all incarcerated individuals in state facilities from receiving packages from their families. What initially started out as a 'pilot program' has turned into a widespread policy. New York State has taken away prisoners' ability to receive packages sent...
Comments / 0