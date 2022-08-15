SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the arrests of two suspects in the June 5th slaying of Safeway employee Manny Huizar at the store in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.The shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue at about 3:35 a.m. on June 5. Arriving officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. ALSO READ: 'His family is broken right now;' Safeway shooting victim identifiedThe victim was later identified as 24-year-old Manny Huizar, a Safeway employee who had worked at the store for six...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO