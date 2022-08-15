Read full article on original website
Related
Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said a property on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Road was searched Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of three suspects. Matthew Richardson, 38, Ryan Draeger, 41, and Michael Smith, 26, were found to have been manufacturing firearms at home, according to San Benito County Sheriff Eric The post Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Numerous Alleged Weapons Violations
Originally Published By: Hollister Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night we were called to investigate the report of a gun brandishing on the southwest side of town. We did some follow-up and quickly determined who the suspect was, identified them, and found them sleeping at home. We “froze” the house,...
crimevoice.com
K-9 Assists in Fentanyl and Weapons Arrest
Photos: (Cover) Evidence Collected, (In Story) K-9 Oakley. Originally Published By: Salinas Police Department Facebook Page:. “Well well well the silly bad guys continue to think they can pull one over on @sniffer_oakley, but that 👃 just keeps on winning!!!. Officers from VSTF stopped a vehicle for CVC violations...
2 suspects arrested in June fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway worker Manny Huizar
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the arrests of two suspects in the June 5th slaying of Safeway employee Manny Huizar at the store in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.The shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue at about 3:35 a.m. on June 5. Arriving officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. ALSO READ: 'His family is broken right now;' Safeway shooting victim identifiedThe victim was later identified as 24-year-old Manny Huizar, a Safeway employee who had worked at the store for six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrested in shooting death of SJ Safeway worker, search involved US Marshals, Utah officials
The investigation and search for suspects uncovered that one of them left the state. With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was located and arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug. 11.
VIDEO: Armed bandits stage brazen San Jose Bakery robbery
SAN JOSE -- Five suspects armed with knives stormed into a long established San Jose bakery early Wednesday morning, threatening employees before fleeing with cash.In a video posted by the owners of Peter's Bakery on Facebook, the suspects grab employees in a supply room and the kitchen. They then escape with what appears to be a cash box.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting the robbery at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspects had fled.They remain at large. There were no injuries among the employees."They took an undisclosed amount of cash," told KPIX in...
KSBW.com
California DOJ reports name of Salinas officers who shot, killed a man in July
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has identified the Salinas police officers who shot and killed a man on the night of July 13. Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. More than a month later, the agency has identified Gabriel Garcia, Alejandro Jimenez, Eduardo Bejarano, and Jordy Urrutia as the officers who killed him.
KSBW.com
Man accused of killing Salinas officer to stand trial
SALINAS, Calif. — JD Alvarado, the Salinas police officer who was killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 25 was shot 12 times but managed to get off one shot hitting his alleged killer Gustavo Morales in the hand. “Alvarado miraculously shot him and marked his assassin and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgan Hill Times
Police appeal to public to ID owner of vehicle involved in 2021 murder
Police in Morgan Hill released surveillance camera images of a vehicle suspected of being connected to a fatal shooting in the city more than a year ago. Police said Humberto Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, was shot and killed July 20, 2021, as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police. Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday. The Santa The post Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
SFPD Makes Arrest in Tenderloin Shooting
Originally Published by: San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page:. “On July 6, 2022, at approximately 12:51 a.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the unit block of McAllister Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 57-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim told investigators that she was outside when she suddenly felt burning sensations in her upper body and realized she had been struck by gunfire.
Marina Police warn of mobile jewelry snatching thieves
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said there have been several reported calls for people in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee luring people and stealing their belongings over the past few months. The latest reported incident was on Monday at 10 a.m. outside a Shuler Circle and Crescent Avenue home, according to police. A male driver The post Marina Police warn of mobile jewelry snatching thieves appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
San Francisco Police Arrest Aggravated Assault Suspect of 70-year-old Victim
Originally Published by: San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page:. “On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 7:38 p.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to Southern Station responded to Folsom Street and 3rd Street on a report of an aggravated assault. When officers arrived on scene, they were met by the...
Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis
DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department released footage from an incident involving a man having a mental health crisis outside of Safeway. This incident happened on August 8, and police say a man was asking to be shot by police while holding a knife. Sgt. Nguyen told the man he The post Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis appeared first on KION546.
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with violent San Jose home invasion robberies
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a series of violent home invasion robberies committed in late May and early June.The suspect, identified as 24-year-old San Jose resident Israel Mejia, was taken into custody on Tuesday in San Jose without incident. The robberies included one incident where a 15-month-old baby was held at gunpoint. The first robbery happened on May 31, where an elderly couple was tied up and beaten before being robbed.At 3:50 p.m. that, officers responded to a home invasion call at a residence...
Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are looking for individuals that have been selling fake jewelry in town. Several victims have reported to police that they have been offered "expensive" gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for gas money, said police. "The jewelry appears to be real as the items have an 18K stamp on The post Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
CHP Arrests Drivers for Alleged DUI Crash and Speeding with Outstanding Warrants
SAN RAFAEL— A DUI hit-and-run suspect and a driver wanted for outstanding warrants were arrested in separate incidents by California Highway Patrol. Both suspects were booked at Marin County Jail. Rashad Jamalandre Scott Sohan, 22 of Oakland, was clocked speeding while driving north of the Golden Gate Bridge. With...
fox29.com
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Comments / 1