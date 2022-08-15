Read full article on original website
KTVL
Cannabis, guns, silver, and cash seized at unlicensed grow in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) conducted a search and siezure 800 block of Coyote Creek Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales
On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Attorneys and Judge Discuss Possible Plea Deal for Hoopa Roadside Murder Suspects
Attorneys and Judge Kaleb Cockrum met privately today to discuss the possibility of a pre-trial settlement for murder suspects Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. and Daniel Armendariz III. “This is not a plea agreement,” the judge said after emerging from a more than 30-minute session with Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm...
lostcoastoutpost.com
After Brandishing BB Gun and Firing It at Deputies, McK Man Discovered to Possess Multiple Assault Rifles and a BHO Lab, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville for the report of an assault and firearm brandishing. According to the reporting party, a male suspect,...
kymkemp.com
Suspect With BB Gun Accused of Injuring Two
Today, about 10:13 a.m., a report of shots fired and a physical altercation sent Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville. According to first reports over the scanner, two people were shot with a BB gun. And the suspect may have also fired at law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Local Tattoo Artist in Horrible Motorcycle Crash; Friends Raising Funds
The Six Rivers National Forest has closed the Lower Trinity Ranger District, which is basically everything in the Willow Creek area south and just east of the Square. See a detailed map here. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 21,609 Acres Burned and Growing Containment, But Weather Promises Some Tough Days Ahead
From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 21,609 acres with 19% containment. 2,040 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Hoopa, Lower Middle Klamath, Trinity, Upper Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hoopa; Lower Middle Klamath; Trinity; Upper Smith Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING...SOME STRIKES MAY BE DRY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 203, 204, 211 and 283 * THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning across dry fuels will be possible resulting in an increased threat for fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph a particular concern for existing fires within the SRF Complex. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
crescentcitytimes.com
Looks Like The Lipstick On The Pig Is Costing Too Much
Suspecting that the City’s Council is at all cognizant of the fact that. the United States is in a recession may be asking too much. Obsession. with the community pool being likely a “bridge too far” is a given. Clearly the “term” inflation and supply chain issues...
