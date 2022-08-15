ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Trafficking and Firearm Possession

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department. “On August 14, 2022, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, proactively looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Wagle was not detained and initially told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As SRPD officers walked away, Wagle called out to the officers to re-engage them about the wanted subject. As Wagle was speaking with officers, a loaded, black handgun fell onto the ground. The handgun came from Wagle’s waistband. Officers detained Wagle and secured the firearm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Vehicle Pursuit Leads to the Arrest of Santa Rosa Man for Alleged DUI and “Ghost” Gun

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department. “On August 12, 2022, at approximately 11:57 PM, a Santa Rosa Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Sebastopol Road and Stony Point Road for failing to stop for a red light. The driver, and sole occupant, Kevin Luna-Miramontes, failed to yield and led the officer on a slow-speed two-minute vehicle pursuit.
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree

OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation

Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

DA: No charges for mom of Alexis Gabe’s suspected killer

MARTINEZ (KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office will not be filing charges against the mother of the man accused of killing Alexis Gabe, DA Diana Becton said after meeting with Gabe’s family Wednesday. The reason is insufficient evidence, according to the DA’s office. As KRON4’s Sara Stinson reported, the family went to […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

SFPD Makes Arrest in Tenderloin Shooting

Originally Published by: San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page:. “On July 6, 2022, at approximately 12:51 a.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the unit block of McAllister Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 57-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim told investigators that she was outside when she suddenly felt burning sensations in her upper body and realized she had been struck by gunfire.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday.  Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant.  When they went to serve the warrant, […]
GALT, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested After 15 Year Old Girl Dies in Fentanyl Overdose

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “We interrupt our regularly scheduled posts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni to share another important story. After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video

STOCKTON - A suspected school vandal was caught on video in Stockton, and now police are asking for clues to bring him to justice. According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 4 a.m. on July 27, a male suspect entered a school in the 500 block of East Main Street and committed acts of vandalism.At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with orange lettering on the back, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was carrying an orange or red and black backpack and appeared to be a teen or young adult with short, black hair.  Police have not elaborated on the extent of the damage the suspect caused. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sat Le at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man reportedly caught with pound of methamphetamine

John W. Gobbin, a 55-year-old laborer from San Rafael is one of the regulars at Marin County Jail. Gobbin is frequently arrested for illicit drugs, including most recently for possession of more than one pound of methamphetamine. Gobbin is well acquainted with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office protocols. As a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA

