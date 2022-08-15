ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales

On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
ARCATA, CA
Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO

Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
FORT BRAGG, CA
Clearlake Police Officers Working in the City of Lakeport

Story Originally Published by: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page:. “Due to temporary staffing shortages at the Lakeport Police Department, starting tomorrow, August 12, 2022, Clearlake Police Officers will be working patrol overtime shifts in the city of Lakeport. Over the next few months, we expect that Clearlake Officers will be here working a few shifts per week. Officers will always be wearing the Clearlake Police uniform and generally driving City of Clearlake vehicles although at times they may be in a Lakeport Police vehicle.
LAKEPORT, CA
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]

70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
UKIAH, CA
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson

Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]

66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
WILLITS, CA
[UPDATES] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake

About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Willits Woman Dies in Crash

On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
GARBERVILLE, CA
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable

Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers.   PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project.   Others, not so much.   "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Smoke from out-of-area fires impacts Lake County air quality

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Air Quality Management District said air quality in the county will continue to be impacted until later this week due to fires to the north. Smoke impacts to Lake County, which began over the weekend, are from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

