Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales
On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO
Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
crimevoice.com
Clearlake Police Officers Working in the City of Lakeport
Story Originally Published by: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page:. “Due to temporary staffing shortages at the Lakeport Police Department, starting tomorrow, August 12, 2022, Clearlake Police Officers will be working patrol overtime shifts in the city of Lakeport. Over the next few months, we expect that Clearlake Officers will be here working a few shifts per week. Officers will always be wearing the Clearlake Police uniform and generally driving City of Clearlake vehicles although at times they may be in a Lakeport Police vehicle.
mendofever.com
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
mendofever.com
Large Bear Eating Out Of Garbage Can, Trespass Coastal Trail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputy says he was not a threat
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. - The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released video of a deadly shooting where a deputy killed a man they say was armed with a claw hammer, a rock, and a tiller. Family members of the man killed say he was not a threat. Newly-released video shows part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson
Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
L.A. Weekly
Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]
66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
mendofever.com
Passenger Dies After Truck Rolls Down Steep Embankment Along State Route 162
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 16, 2022 at approximately 1:20 AM, Jose Piedra Villasenor was driving a red Ford...
mendofever.com
[UPDATES] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Willits Woman Dies in Crash
On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
marinelink.com
Moose Boats Delivers Vessel for California Department of Fish and Wildlife
San Francisco Bay Area boatbuilder Moose Boats said it has recently delivered an M1 – 46 to the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The vessel is to be named, Chinook and will be based out of Fort Bragg, Calif. to serve as an offshore patrol boat.
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
Lake County News
Smoke from out-of-area fires impacts Lake County air quality
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Air Quality Management District said air quality in the county will continue to be impacted until later this week due to fires to the north. Smoke impacts to Lake County, which began over the weekend, are from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex...
Comments / 0