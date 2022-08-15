ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madawaska, ME

3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
Madawaska, ME
WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died. The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.
PORTLAND, ME
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month

Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
MAINE STATE
25 Years Ago: Phish Stages ‘The Great Went’

As 62,000 Phish fans descended upon the remote town of Limestone, Maine, in August 1997, one might imagine the locals regarding their visitors in a manner akin to an alien invasion. The mostly genial outsiders were headed to the decommissioned Loring Air Force Base for a two-day festival called the Great Went, held Aug. 16 and 17 and featuring two days of music, camping and all kinds of artsy activities and good humor, all centered on the work of the four-man jam band from Vermont. The crowds came in peace and were welcomed by their hosts.
LIMESTONE, ME
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold

Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!

My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
MAINE STATE
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
ASHLAND, ME
Is It Illegal in Maine for Gas Stations to Not List Their Prices on Signs?

As gas prices continue to fluctuate around Maine, there have been some stations and convenience stores that have seemingly given up on the daily price hikes or tumbles. For stations with digital signs, this would likely be a non-issue. But there are still a ton of old school stations across the Pine Tree state that have to manually change the price on their pumps daily. What if they don't? Is it illegal to leave gas price signs blank in Maine?
MAINE STATE
Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

