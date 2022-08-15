Read full article on original website
Pamela Kennedy Morris
2d ago
This is where he should get no bail whatsoever and be convicted and given the hardest sentence allowed by law.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said a property on the 1300 block of Hillcrest Road was searched Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of three suspects. Matthew Richardson, 38, Ryan Draeger, 41, and Michael Smith, 26, were found to have been manufacturing firearms at home, according to San Benito County Sheriff Eric The post Three arrested for endangering children in Hollister home littered with guns and drugs appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
K-9 Assists in Fentanyl and Weapons Arrest
Photos: (Cover) Evidence Collected, (In Story) K-9 Oakley. Originally Published By: Salinas Police Department Facebook Page:. “Well well well the silly bad guys continue to think they can pull one over on @sniffer_oakley, but that 👃 just keeps on winning!!!. Officers from VSTF stopped a vehicle for CVC violations...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Numerous Alleged Weapons Violations
Originally Published By: Hollister Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night we were called to investigate the report of a gun brandishing on the southwest side of town. We did some follow-up and quickly determined who the suspect was, identified them, and found them sleeping at home. We “froze” the house,...
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrested in shooting death of SJ Safeway worker, search involved US Marshals, Utah officials
The investigation and search for suspects uncovered that one of them left the state. With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was located and arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug. 11.
Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
Marina Police warn of mobile jewelry snatching thieves
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said there have been several reported calls for people in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee luring people and stealing their belongings over the past few months. The latest reported incident was on Monday at 10 a.m. outside a Shuler Circle and Crescent Avenue home, according to police. A male driver The post Marina Police warn of mobile jewelry snatching thieves appeared first on KION546.
Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside
Seaside Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his hand on Tuesday. The post Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they are looking for individuals that have been selling fake jewelry in town. Several victims have reported to police that they have been offered "expensive" gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for gas money, said police. "The jewelry appears to be real as the items have an 18K stamp on The post Watsonville Police searching for fake jewelry salesmen appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim identified in deadly Salinas homeless encampment shooting
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Victim identified in deadly Salinas homeless encampment shooting appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
A Salinas doctor comes under scrutiny yet again, in a lawsuit alleging negligence.
On Jan. 25, 2021, Arthur Thorne hoped to find relief from an enlarged prostate by undergoing GreenLight Laser treatment at the Advanced Medical Surgery Center of the Salinas Valley Urology Associates in Salinas. Thorne contends in a lawsuit, filed in Monterey County Superior Court on June 29, that what he found instead was life-threatening internal bleeding that landed him in an emergency room.
Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
'The house is going to be empty': Mom and her 3 kids killed in tragic crash involving Tesla
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A fiery car crash Sunday night took the life of a California mother and her three young children. "It doesn't seem real yet. Doesn’t seem real that they’re actually gone, not coming back," said Joan McIntire the mother of Lisa Biakanja, who was driving at the time of the accident.
White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Morgan Hill Police Department needs the public's help in finding the owner of a white Nissan Sentra potentially linked to a 2021 homicide. On July 20, Humberto Cossio, 33, was shot and killed while walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, said police. He is believed The post White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Sand City police arrest three for over $11,560 in stolen perfume
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers said they arrested three people with over $11,565 of stolen perfume. Sand City officers were dispatched to the Ulta for reports of three suspects wearing ski masks and stuffing bags full of bottled fragrances, said police. They then drove off in a dark vehicle. CHP...
Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas. Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of The post Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 9