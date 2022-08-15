Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested During Gridley Shooting Investigation
Originally Published By: Butte County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “Gridley, CA- On August 12, 2022, at approximately 2:01 a.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99, Gridley. Upon arrival, deputies contacted a victim who had been shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment and remains in critical condition.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After 15 Year Old Girl Dies in Fentanyl Overdose
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “We interrupt our regularly scheduled posts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni to share another important story. After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task...
crimevoice.com
Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation
Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
Comments / 0