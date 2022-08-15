Read full article on original website
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old daughter
STOCKTON, Calif. - A 28-year-old Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and felony child endangerment in the death of his 2-year-old child in April, after toxicology tests that came back last week found fentanyl in the child's system. When a search warrant was served Wednesday at a residence...
Tracy man convicted of torturing, beating teen will have to wait for parole fate
TRACY -- A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was granted parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on March 30 after serving 11 years of his sentence for his role in abusing a then-16-year-old boy Kyle Ramirez.However, on Tuesday an En Banc hearing was held in Sacramento with the CDCR executive board after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After 15 Year Old Girl Dies in Fentanyl Overdose
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “We interrupt our regularly scheduled posts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni to share another important story. After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task...
Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
Stockton officers find 55 pounds of meth during traffic stop
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 […]
Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
crimevoice.com
Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel
One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity
East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
crimevoice.com
Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms
Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Salvador Debudey Jr. identified as victim in deadly Stockton West Lane shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a Stockton shooting along West Lane as Salvador Debudey Jr., 43. Police said the 43-year-old Stockton man was found shot along the 4900 block of West Lane on Aug. 11. Despite efforts to save Debudey's life, he ultimately died from his injuries.
15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery
(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested
(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton
A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Fox40
Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
KCRA.com
Elk Grove-area high school student faces attempted homicide after attacking another student
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A teenager at an Elk Grove-area high school faces attempted homicide charges after attacking another student, officials said Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said school officials at Monterey Trail High School called for medical assistance around 2 p.m. for a 15-year-old student who had trouble breathing. A parent of the child transported him to a hospital for treatment.
