actionnewsnow.com
Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
kymkemp.com
Suspect With BB Gun Accused of Injuring Two
Today, about 10:13 a.m., a report of shots fired and a physical altercation sent Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville. According to first reports over the scanner, two people were shot with a BB gun. And the suspect may have also fired at law enforcement.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lewiston Fire
Originally Published By: Trinity County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
crimevoice.com
Man arrested, accused of evading authorities in Humboldt County disaster area
Above: Winkle Edward White booking photo | Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested a man who tried to elude authorities in a fire evacuation zone. On the evening of August 12, Humboldt County deputies responded to a mandatory fire evacuation zone in Trinity County...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Eureka Parolees Arrested on Fentanyl, Weapons Charges
On August 16th , 2022 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) conducted a parole search on Morgan Crumley (36 years old from Eureka) and Carl Keeler (31 years old from Mckinleyville) in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Tompkins Hill Rd. in Eureka. Both Crumley and Keeler are on CDC Parole and they were in a vehicle together in the parking lot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fortuna Vets’ Hall Burglarized; Cash, Military Memorabilia Among Items Stolen, Says FPD
On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
kymkemp.com
20-Year-Old Ferndale Man Receives Four Years in Jail After Violating His Probation
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that on Tuesday, August 16th, Judge Neel sentenced 20-year-old Ismael Lopez Jr to serve 4 years in the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for violating the terms of his felony probation. His original conviction stemmed from December 17, 2020, when he crashed while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing his passenger. Lopez pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (Penal Code 191.5 (b)) and driving under the influence causing death (Vehicle Code 23153 (a)&(b)), with the sentence to be determined by the judge. On February 14, 2021, after hearing from the victim’s family, Judge Feeney sentenced Lopez to 1 year in jail and 3 years of felony probation.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Preplanned Inspection] Convoy at Salmon Creek Residence Early This Morning
Witnesses are reporting several Humboldt County Sheriff’s vehicles along with two Fish and Game vehicles, and some unmarked vehicles at a residence in the Salmon Creek community of Southern Humboldt. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the law-enforcement presence is about. We have reached out...
crimevoice.com
crimevoice.com
2 Suspects Arrested for Methamphetamine Possession
Photos: (cover) Evidence Collected; (in story photo 1) Stacy Miles Coffman; (in story photo 2) Revis Hultquist. Originally Posted By: Del Norte County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “After arriving on scene a check of the area was conducted and a female subject was located that matched the description given by...
kymkemp.com
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Unprecedented’ Staffing Shortage Forces Temporary Rotating Closures at Humboldt Bay Fire Stations
Humboldt Bay Fire is experiencing a “significant and unprecedented” staffing shortage. With 10 vacant staff positions, Chief Sean Robertson says the department has implemented a temporary rotating closure – also called a brownout – of one station per day. “[The staffing shortage] has required us to...
krcrtv.com
Another evacuation order downgraded near the Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex grew more than 4,000 acres since Friday, but fire officials have announced more containment on the fires. An evacuation order for zone HUM-E065-B was downgraded to an evacuation warning Monday night. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said that residents in that area can return home with caution.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Needs a New Training Facility in Part Because Deputies Refuse to Get COVID Vaccinations
Over the past year or so, a number of Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies hit a snag in their training: They drove down to the main College of the Redwoods campus to attend one of their regular, mandated instructional courses, only to be turned away and asked to leave campus.
kymkemp.com
Disabled Veteran Laments Experiences in Humboldt County
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
