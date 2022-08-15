Read full article on original website
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
WHSV
Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go ‘round
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the Rockingham County Fair only lasts one week, it takes all year long to get ready for the summer favorite. It takes many people working behind the scenes to make it all happen. “It’s how they all work together to help each other make...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
Augusta Free Press
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August
Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
WHSV
Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “I’d like to invite everyone to come to the fair this week and understand why the Rockingham County fair is famous across the country,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said during his visit to the Rockingham County Fair. The Governor and Virginia’s First...
theriver953.com
News Maker Rusty Holland on Concern Hotline’s Fish Fry
Labor Day Weekend begins with the 23rd annual Concern Hotline Friday Fish Fry at Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. The Concern Hotline’s Friday Fish Fry is the organizations biggest fundraiser. We spoke with Concern Hotline’s Executive Director Rusty Holland about the event in our latest news maker.
WHSV
Final preparations for the Rockingham County Fair underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tomorrow is the big day!. The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off. The fairgrounds were busy Sunday with last-minute preparations and set-ups to ensure a smooth opening day. Much of the commotion at the fairgrounds Sunday was 4H and FFA kids bringing in their animals...
WHSV
Shenandoah National Park hosting Night Sky Festival this weekend
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, Shenandoah National Park is hosting a big festival. The 6th Annual Night Sky Festival starts this Friday and lasts through Sunday. At this festival, there will be many ongoing activities throughout the park. These include special events, presentations, telescopes, and more that can help you learn more about the night sky.
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
WHSV
Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - All week long, NBC29 is making sure no one goes to bed hungry. We’re raising money for our Summer Fund Drive with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. BRAFB supports both food banks and food pantries. A food bank is more of a center or distributor to its food pantries, which are where you can go and shop for food., however, it isn’t really about shopping, because it is free to those who need it.
WHSV
Volunteers needed to rid invasive plants from Charlottesville park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need something to do this weekend, grab your lawn tools. Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is inviting volunteers out to Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avenue. Saturday, August 20, people will be getting rid of invasive plants in the park to improve native vegetation...
wsvaonline.com
Page County solar farm proposal pulled
It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
wmra.org
Augusta County prices two options for courthouse
In November, Augusta County citizens will vote on whether to rebuild their courthouse currently located in Staunton, or build a new one in Verona. Now, there's a price tag for each option. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced in a press conference on Wednesday...
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
WHSV
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
