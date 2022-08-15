Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO