Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
Oliver Samuels’ Guilty with Explanation returns to Florida Labor Day Weekend
Veteran comedian and entertainer Oliver Samuels will return to South Florida for the Labor Day weekend with his show Guilty with Explanation. It’s almost impossible to be Jamaican and not be touched by the humor or humility of Oliver Samuels. Most Jamaicans agree that the image of Oliver with ear muffs in his winter coat, no visa, and overloaded with extra pieces of luggage of “pudden”; is the funniest moment in the history of Jamaican motion picture.
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
Weekend things to do: Steaks on Las Olas, ArtWalking in Hollywood, Flamingo Fleaing in Boca Raton
Where’s the beef? More and more these days, the answer is Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. Fogo de Chão, a stylish Brazilian home of gaucho chefs and the “culinary art” of grilling steak churrasco style, opens Friday at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., on a western stretch of the touristy downtown thoroughfare that is becoming ever more protein packed. Less than a week after the debut of Fogo de ...
Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach
Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
Man brings grenade into bar in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous discovery was made inside of a Wilton Manors bar as a man pulled out a surprising weapon from his pocket. Working as a bartender in South Florida has its fair share of interesting stories, but for Joe Shakespeare, a customer pulling out a grenade from his pocket was a first.
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
DeSantis announces 20 people statewide charged with election fraud, promises more arrests
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Flanked by more than a dozen Broward County Sheriff’s deputies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at the Broward County Courthouse that the state is charging 20 people with election fraud. Joining DeSantis on Thursday was an invitation-only crowd — Republicans who came to cheer...
Stage set for Parkland gunman’s brother and sister to testify
The biological brother and sister of the Parkland gunman are preparing to testify for him when the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting case resumes. Defense lawyers have been tight-lipped about their strategy to try to persuade a jury to show mercy to Nikolas Cruz, 23, who pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The jury is tasked with deciding whether the ...
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?
Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
Frontier adding non-stop service from PBIA to Denver; JetBlue cuts 12 Fort Lauderdale routes
Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Denver in November, the ultra low-cost carrier announced Tuesday. Frontier is the only airline offering direct service between the two cities and will offer introductory rates as low as $69. ...
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
