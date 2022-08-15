Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroadAnita DurairajWashington, DC
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Related
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
Man dead after shooting in food court of the Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed at the Mall at Prince George's Thursday afternoon. Police reported the shooting around 4 p.m. at 3500 East-West Hwy in Hyattsville, Maryland. In a press conference following the shooting, police said the shooting happened in the food court...
Homicide detectives search for suspects after woman shot, killed in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
fox5dc.com
Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WUSA
Shooter in Fairfax County identified by police
52-year-old Paul Malone of Alexandria. Police say Malone and the victim got into an argument. Then he allegedly shot the other man multiple times and ran away.
After 36 hours, jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
NBC Washington
Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police
A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
Murder or self-defense: Jurors deliberating in shooting of 2 Fairfax Co. teens
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The images of the defendant and the victims in the video above were provided by the prosecutor's office. The fate of a Fairfax County 19-year-old is now in the hands of jurors, who will continue deliberating Thursday morning. Zachary Burkard's lawyer insists it...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
fox5dc.com
2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
Sheriff searching for suspects who vandalized Craigs Baptist Church in Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance to uncover who is responsible for the vandalism at Craigs Baptist Church located at14123 West Catharpin Road.
Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
WJLA
Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police search for suspects after SPO shot near St. Elizabeth's hospital in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are working to figure out who shot a special police officer outside St. Elizabeth's hospital late Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE around 11:22 p.m., according to a watch commander with MPD's Seventh District. That's where Shotspotter technology recorded at least four shots being fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating an alleged credit card fraud suspect.
WJLA
33-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue for the reported shooting, police said. The man shot was taken to an area hospital...
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 3