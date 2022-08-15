ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

WUSA9

Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
WUSA9

Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspects after SPO shot near St. Elizabeth's hospital in Southeast

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are working to figure out who shot a special police officer outside St. Elizabeth's hospital late Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE around 11:22 p.m., according to a watch commander with MPD's Seventh District. That's where Shotspotter technology recorded at least four shots being fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
