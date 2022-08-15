Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Aldersgate remembers ‘The King’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a blast from the past as Aldersgate Retirement Community residents put on their best 1950s attire and danced the night away. In a tribute to Elvis, Aldersgate held a sock hop and reminisced about ‘the good ole days’. Even Elvis showed up...
WTOK-TV
Diamond Dreams wins $10,000 prize
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There are things that go beyond the world of sports and Diamond Dreams is just that. Neshoba central alumnus Tenly Grisham picked Diamond Dreams for her $1,000 grant after winning the Mississippi softball player of the year award. With that, they were nominated for a $10,000 award, and it was announced that they had won.
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. food pantry pushing forward through supply shortage
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Clarke County that is dedicated to helping people still needs help with donations and fulfilling its calling. “In a normal time, our room is completely full,” said Bethany Morgan, Director of CAN, Clarke Assisting the Needy. Tough times have revealed themselves not...
WTOK-TV
MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks half a century since Mississippi State University opened a campus in Meridian. It started in a room in MCC’s Ivy Hall, grew to a building on the campus and eventually to its own campus across College Drive, and then added a downtown campus.
WTOK-TV
GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients Monday, free of charge. Corn, tomatoes and other produce were given out while supplies lasted. An organizer said events like this make a real difference in the community. “It hits home because...
WTOK-TV
Local Corvette clubs gear up and hit the road
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local Corvette lovers are making their way to the national museum of corvettes. The Corvette Club of Meridian, Jackson, and New Orleans all met together this morning in the Queen City. These sports car fanatics are driving together to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to visit the National Corvette...
WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
WTOK-TV
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An odd find at a Meridian restaurant has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. It was an orange lobster at the Red Lobster. “I knew pretty quick that they were going to be coming and that they were certainly interested,” Red Lobster General Manager Barbie Buckalew said.
WTOK-TV
Quitman pitcher and shortstop signs to continue baseball career
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recent Quitman graduate, J.C. Robinson signed to continue his athletic and academic career with Coastal Alabama Community College. Robinson had originally intended on playing baseball at East Central but he will now head to Monroeville to be with the Sun Chiefs on a scholarship. “Well in...
WTOK-TV
Experienced engineer shares valuable lessons with Neshoba Central students
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Engineering students from Neshoba Central High School learned a special lesson Thursday as a guest speaker talked about what the engineering field is really like. James Dunn, a designer and engineer in Meridian, wanted these students to know the field is not all about the...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian works to preserve the Dentzel Carousel House
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held it’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning and the city gave the Parks and Recreation Department the green light to apply for a preservation grant with the state. The department said the grant would be used to repair and restore the Dentzel...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.
WTOK-TV
Meridian 13U baseball team advance to the championship in Babe Ruth World Series
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WTOK) - The Meridian 13U baseball team is advancing to the championship at the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Virginia. Meridian beat Oregon 3-0 on Thursday to advance to the championship. Sullivan Reed was the winning pitcher in the game with 10 strikeouts and only...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Willie Truman Tucker
Graveside services for Mr. Willie Truman Tucker will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, with Rev. Matthew Stokley officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Tucker, age 85, of Meridian...
WTOK-TV
New look Patrician Academy Saints ready for season to start
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - We are just about a week away from the start of Football Friday and teams are getting ready for the season to start. Patrician Academy is one of those teams as they show excitement for the upcoming season. The Saints practiced on late Thursday as they...
Neshoba Democrat
Woman faces 7 years for escapes
A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
WTOK-TV
Rockets feel comfortable with the program they’ve established to build off last season
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets have big shoes to fill after a season in the history books. But they feel confident in the program they have built to lead them to another successful run. The Rockets went undefeated in the regular season and then fell short of...
WTOK-TV
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week the Meridian City Council agreed to enter into an agreement with the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency to start using a new alert system. The system is called Code Red Emergency Alert. The partnership will combine notifications for emergencies in Lauderdale County, inside and outside...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs boy
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith, of Bay Springs. MBI officials said Josh is four feet and three inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe he may be accompanied by his mother, 38-year-old Kristina […]
