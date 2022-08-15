MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.

