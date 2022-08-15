ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Arrest warrants issued to 18-year-old driver accused of killing, critically injuring cyclists in Henrico

By Rolynn Wilson, Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 18-year-old driver accused of killing one cyclist and injuring another on Osborne Turnpike on Saturday has been issued arrest warrants, according to court documents obtained by 8News.

Jeffrey Brooks has been issued two arrest warrants; one misdemeanor offense of driving while intoxicated and one felony offense of involuntary manslaughter.

Brooks is scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Monday, Aug. 29.

PREVIOUSLY: Impaired driver kills Richmond bicyclist, critically injures another, according to police

On Saturday, Aug. 13, officers of the Henrico County Police Division were called to the area of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane for a motor vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, officers found two bicyclists who had been struck by a vehicle driven by Brooks, according to the criminal complaint. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene.

The officers reportedly believed Brooks to be intoxicated. According to the complaint, Brooks appeared to be unsteady on his feet and slurred his speech. The complaint also describes how Brooks also had bloodshot and watery eyes with dilated pupils.

“Mr. Brooks stated he had one to one-and-a-half beers to drink about two hours ago,” the criminal complaint reads. “He had not drank since the crash, was not injured in the crash and was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. He stated the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. because he looked at his phone that told him the time.”

The complaint went on to detail how Brooks performed poorly on his Standardized Field Sobriety Test and blew .226 g/210L in his Preliminary Breath Test. In the follow-up breath test after his arrest, Brooks reportedly blew .15 g/210L.

According to the complaint, Brooks also admitted to making and consuming edibles with friends the night before. Brooks was reportedly hallucinating during interactions with officers, at one point he asked to be “let out at the 7-11 right there,” while in jail.

The victim killed in the accident was 49-year-old Carla “Jonah” Holland of Richmond. The other cyclist who was last reported to be critically injured has not been identified by authorities.

Carla “Jonah” Holland. Photo contributed by Adam Foldenauer and Lynn Jeffrey.

8News sat down with Adam Foldenhauer, Vice-President of the Richmond Triathlon Club, who spoke fondly of Holland as a competitor.

“She challenged me and inspired me to say, ‘all right, we’re not as young as we used to be, but we can still take on new challenges and achieve new levels of performance,'” Foldenhauer said.

Foldenhauer went on to explain how the group repeats established routes as a safety precaution on their rides.

Holland with fellow bicyclists. Photos contributed by Adam Foldenauer and Lynn Jeffrey.

“We try to travel recurring routes because we feel that it is a little safer because drivers are used to sharing the road with us on these kinds of informally predetermined routes,” he explained.

Jonathan Miles was an acquaintance of both cyclists.

“They were committed,” Miles said. “And they are two people who were really passionate about life, being outside.”

