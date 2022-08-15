ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns

Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Pushes Recruitment for Bilingual Teachers Beyond State Lines

Bilingual teachers have become one of the most sought-after talents, with the Dallas Independent School District pushing its recruitment efforts beyond state lines. This particular force of teachers is important for diverse cities like Dallas. According to Dallas ISD officials, more than 70% of their students are within the Hispanic community. That's why they've created a robust program that offers classroom instruction in both the students' home language and English.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas ISD Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day

The Dallas Independent School District could follow in the footsteps of Richardson, Garland, and Keller ISDs, all of which have decided not to hold classes on Election Day. Citing “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling places and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses,” the district will consider whether to designate Election Day as a “professional development day” without in-person classes.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Bus Routes#Traffic#Irving Isd#The Garland Isd
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone

A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
RED OAK, TX
WFAA

Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police

DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
MESQUITE, TX
Larry Lease

North Dallas Neighborhood Worried About DART Rail Construction

Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood are very worried about ongoing DART construction in their neighborhood.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. DART is continuing work on a tunnel that is part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will alter traffic on Hillcrest Road. Now according to CBS DFW, a Dallas leader is concerned that the construction work poses a public safety risk to residents. Construction began on Monday and will continue the next several months.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control

After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Newborn Baby Found in Bushes Outside of Waxahachie Apartments

A newborn baby found in the bushes outside an apartment complex Thursday morning in Waxahachie is in the custody of Child Protective Services. Waxahachie police say a 911 caller at around 8:36 a.m. reported an infant was discovered in the bushes at the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South Interstate 35E.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy