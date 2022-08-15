Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns
Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Pushes Recruitment for Bilingual Teachers Beyond State Lines
Bilingual teachers have become one of the most sought-after talents, with the Dallas Independent School District pushing its recruitment efforts beyond state lines. This particular force of teachers is important for diverse cities like Dallas. According to Dallas ISD officials, more than 70% of their students are within the Hispanic community. That's why they've created a robust program that offers classroom instruction in both the students' home language and English.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas ISD Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day
The Dallas Independent School District could follow in the footsteps of Richardson, Garland, and Keller ISDs, all of which have decided not to hold classes on Election Day. Citing “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling places and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses,” the district will consider whether to designate Election Day as a “professional development day” without in-person classes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kaufman County Commissioners' Court approves sheriff sub-station on donated land adjacent North Forney High School
Kaufman County, Texas — Through a creative partnership with the Forney Independent School District, Kaufman County will soon begin construction on a new Sheriff Sub Station on the west side of the county in Forney. The proposed 9,780 square foot sub station will be located near North Forney High...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone
A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police
DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
North Dallas Neighborhood Worried About DART Rail Construction
Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood are very worried about ongoing DART construction in their neighborhood.Perry Merrity/Unsplash. DART is continuing work on a tunnel that is part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will alter traffic on Hillcrest Road. Now according to CBS DFW, a Dallas leader is concerned that the construction work poses a public safety risk to residents. Construction began on Monday and will continue the next several months.
Accused Dallas Love Field shooter out of hospital, booked into jail
37-year old Portia Odufuwa was shot numerous times by Dallas police after she began shooting at Love Field July 25th. She has been recovering at Parkland hospital for the last three and a half weeks.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control
After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Newborn Baby Found in Bushes Outside of Waxahachie Apartments
A newborn baby found in the bushes outside an apartment complex Thursday morning in Waxahachie is in the custody of Child Protective Services. Waxahachie police say a 911 caller at around 8:36 a.m. reported an infant was discovered in the bushes at the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South Interstate 35E.
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
fox4news.com
'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building
The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker. In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.
fox4news.com
New 'Jericho Village' development to help Wylie families facing homelessness
Thousands of North Texans are not able to afford a home. Now, some leaders of Wylie in Collin COunty are doing something to help. Groundbreaking is set for end of year on a $7 million, 38-unit housing complex called Jericho Village.
Comments / 1