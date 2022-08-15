Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale
EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
hoiabc.com
High housing demand trickling down to rental properties in McLean County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For a landlord, the current rental market is a boon. There’s plenty of demand to go around, but the problem comes in finding the supply to fit a prospective renter’s needs. “You’ll post [properties] online or put signs up in the yard...
chainstoreage.com
New leasing chief joins Cullinan Properties
Another highly experienced veteran of Retail Properties of America, Inc. has joined the team at Cullinan Properties. Ann Smith, who rose to VP and senior director of leasing after more than 18 years at RPAI and Kite Realty (which acquired RPAI last year), now takes over as senior VP and director of leasing at Cullinan -- the Peoria, Ill.-based company known for mixed-use renovations of urban environments such as the Streets of St. Charles in the St. Louis Metro and The Levee District in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
J+B Studios hold grand opening for second location
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — J+B Studio by Bob the Barber held a grand opening Monday for its second location at Campustown Shopping Center, on 1200 W Main. St., Suite 16. According to a press release, the studio is owned by Bob and Joyce Khoury of Peoria and is a one-stop beauty, hair and barber salon for the entire family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Fiala Brothers brewery opens after three years of construction, COVID-19 challenges
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Years in the making, Uptown Normal’s newest brewery and beer hall is now open to the public. Fiala Brothers initially proposed the idea three years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain issues delayed construction and drove up the costs. one of the brothers behind the project said they are excited to have made it to opening day.
hoiabc.com
New OSF facility aims to provide world-class rehabilitation services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new facility in Peoria is providing a world-class rehabilitation space at OSF HealthCare. This afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to open the new OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. This is a partnership with Kindred Hospitals, now a part of Scion Health. The 29-bed...
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Bloomington, IL
This little city is cute and quaint. It has a slightly weathered and old-fashioned feel thanks to the historical buildings dotted around it. Bloomington offers that welcoming small town feel, yet there’s still lots to do. It’s right next to the town of Normal, which feeds into its events...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Plans to expand Wintergreen Subdivision on hold
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — At Monday’s meeting, the Town of Normal’s council withdrew two agenda items pertaining to the Wintergreen subdivision. The withdrawals were at the request of developers. Developers originally had plans to expand the subdivision housing by an additional 4 acres. At a recent planning...
One of the Most Haunted Places in Illinois Has Reopened For Your Touring Pleasure
Before I start, I want to admit I am 100 percent too much of a wimp to go on a legit haunted tour, but I know for many others this might be a dream come true. If you happen to be one of those 'others', I think you will get chills over what I am about to share with you.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
hoiabc.com
Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
videtteonline.com
Leah Marlene returning to Normal to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium
Normal native Leah Marlene will return to her hometown on Aug. 27 to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium. Presented by The Corn Crib and NTL Productions, Marlene will be joined by special guests Maddie Poppe and Fritz Hager. Marlene placed third in last season's 'American Idol' and performed in...
walls102.com
Peru approves over-budgeted construction costs for Schweickert Stadium
PERU – Peru officials approved a contractor for improvements to Schweickert Stadium, but they’ll have to figure out how to finance the over-budgeted quote. Finance Director Justin Miller says it’s all due to inflationary materials and delivery issues. City Engineer Eric Carls said the nearly $483,000 estimate is 15 to 20% over what they were anticipating but doesn’t see this any different than other projects in years past.
hoiabc.com
Popular downtown Peoria pub reopens this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After months of renovations, a popular downtown Peoria pub is opening its doors again. Kenny’s Westside is now open for the weekend for the first time since May. The owner of the restaurant spent the last few months renovating the building after purchasing it.
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River
ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal council approves big agenda items Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s council meeting had three important agenda items. The council discussed improvements for two parks, more funding for the uptown underpass project and rezoning in the wintergreen subdivision. Recreation funds will be used to improve Anderson and Underwood Parks. Anderson Park...
wcbu.org
Benson farm family delivers tons of produce to food bank, with a little help from friends (and strangers)
A young Woodford County farm family is feeling grateful after an influx of volunteers helped them harvest a two-acre food plot, with the fresh produce destined for area food banks. Alison “Ali” and Nathan Gibbs, of rural Benson, operate Nathan’s family’s commercial row crop farm that for 70 years produced...
hoiabc.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
Comments / 0