Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
A Florida doctor has vanished at sea with no evidence of foul play
Hopes of finding a Florida doctor alive almost a week after he set sail on the Gulf of Mexico were diminishing Tuesday. The Coast Guard announced Sunday that it had suspended its search for Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, of Naples, more than three days after crews found his 33-foot vessel, Vitamin Sea, adrift about 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, a Gulf Coast getaway near Fort Myers.
Why the Coast Guard suspended search for Dr. Chaundre Cross
The Coast Guard made the difficult decision to suspend the search of a well-known Naples oncologist Dr. after until they get new information.
WINKNEWS.com
Search continues for puppy missing in Collier County
Deputies need help finding an 8-month-old puppy named Prince. His owner believes the emotional support animal was stolen. It happened on Aug. 8 near Gulf Coast High School in Collier County. Tonya Monclerc, Prince’s owner, said there is no way the dog could have gotten out by himself. She...
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
WINKNEWS.com
Details released in North Fort Myers animal facility under investigation
Wildlife investigators cited a North Fort Myers wildlife facility and seized animals after they found feces festering in animal enclosures and standing water with apparent mosquito infestations. In one case, an investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said four dead rats were decomposing over a bird enclosure...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend
An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming to northwest Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to northwest Cape Coral. The resort would be next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort that will be four...
North Fort Myers captive wildlife facility under investigation
The FWC executed a search warrant and seized more than 200 animals earlier this month. It happened at Bad Attitude Everglades Exotics at 18450 Nalle Road in North Fort Myers.
Missing child found inside Florida teacher’s home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators searching for a missing teenager in Florida located him inside a home belonging to a teacher. The teenager, who was not identified, had been reported missing by his parents on Aug. 12, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Fire-Rescue Department giving child car seat inspections
The City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Friday afternoon, where nationally certified technicians will be available to help you properly install your car seat. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 835 8th Ave....
Target ‘contactor’ ELECTROCUTED to death working in Fort Meyers, Florida store with tragic details revealed
A HORRIFIC accident at a local Target is being investigated after a contractor was electrocuted to death in the store, cops say. The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday at a Target in Fort Mayers, Florida. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, an outside contractor was on a lift performing...
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Person of interest located by deputies in Hampton Lakes at River Hall
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have located a person of interest in a gated community south of Olga after law enforcement activity put two nearby schools briefly under lockout Wednesday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had patrol vehicles, a drone, and a circling helicopter in Hampton Lakes at River...
WINKNEWS.com
New downtown Fort Myers safety measures begin Friday
An all-out search for Jasmine Battle, while police said she’s responsible for a shooting in downtown Fort Myers Sunday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s new mobile surveillance unit is located on the corner of Second Street, steps away from where that shooting happened. City leaders are hoping...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man volunteers in Kentucky, helps rebuild after floods
People in parts of eastern Kentucky have gone for weeks without power, shelter, or fresh food and water after catastrophic flooding hit the area in July. One Red Cross volunteer from North Fort Myers looking for a way to give back stepped up to help. Byron Ek, a liver transplant...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
Fort Myers police make arrest following downtown fight
Fort Myers Police have made an arrest after a fight broke out in Downtown Fort Myers Thursday night.
