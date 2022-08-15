ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach

A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week.
NAPLES, FL
NBC News

A Florida doctor has vanished at sea with no evidence of foul play

Hopes of finding a Florida doctor alive almost a week after he set sail on the Gulf of Mexico were diminishing Tuesday. The Coast Guard announced Sunday that it had suspended its search for Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, of Naples, more than three days after crews found his 33-foot vessel, Vitamin Sea, adrift about 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, a Gulf Coast getaway near Fort Myers.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Search continues for puppy missing in Collier County

Deputies need help finding an 8-month-old puppy named Prince. His owner believes the emotional support animal was stolen. It happened on Aug. 8 near Gulf Coast High School in Collier County. Tonya Monclerc, Prince's owner, said there is no way the dog could have gotten out by himself.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area

Q: What is going in where the Joey D's on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Details released in North Fort Myers animal facility under investigation

Wildlife investigators cited a North Fort Myers wildlife facility and seized animals after they found feces festering in animal enclosures and standing water with apparent mosquito infestations. In one case, an investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said four dead rats were decomposing over a bird enclosure...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vacation resort coming to northwest Cape Coral

The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to northwest Cape Coral. The resort would be next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort that will be four...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Fire-Rescue Department giving child car seat inspections

The City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Friday afternoon, where nationally certified technicians will be available to help you properly install your car seat. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 835 8th Ave....
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It's called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it's likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It's been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Person of interest located by deputies in Hampton Lakes at River Hall

Lee County Sheriff's deputies have located a person of interest in a gated community south of Olga after law enforcement activity put two nearby schools briefly under lockout Wednesday morning. The Lee County Sheriff's Office had patrol vehicles, a drone, and a circling helicopter in Hampton Lakes at River...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New downtown Fort Myers safety measures begin Friday

An all-out search for Jasmine Battle, while police said she's responsible for a shooting in downtown Fort Myers Sunday morning. Lee County Sheriff's Office's new mobile surveillance unit is located on the corner of Second Street, steps away from where that shooting happened. City leaders are hoping...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population

Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they're all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. "So frogs are an indicator species. When...
FLORIDA STATE

