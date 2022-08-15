ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and FIVE years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors said this […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
COLUMBIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MS
Laurel, MS
Crime & Safety
WDAM-TV

Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Wdam#Lpd#Laurel Municipal Court#Laurel Police
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDAM-TV

HPD investigating Monday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One...
WDAM-TV

2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Missing Jasper Co. boy believed to be with mother

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been nearly 48 hours since the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a missing-endangered child alert for nine-year-old Josh Smith of Bay Springs. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, MBI released the name, description and picture of Josh Smith’s mother, Mary Kristina Smith, who goes by...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver walks away from Perry County wreck

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 16-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
wtva.com

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related. Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number:...
BAY SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy