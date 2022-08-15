HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and FIVE years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors said this […]

