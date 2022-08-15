Read full article on original website
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and FIVE years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors said this […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man given 12-plus years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution rap
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, of Hattiesburg,...
WDAM-TV
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a shooting in Lamar County Sunday evening has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the man was identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Cooley. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. One woman was also wounded during the shooting. Her condition...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WTOK-TV
MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Monday night shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One...
WDAM-TV
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Missing Jasper Co. boy believed to be with mother
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been nearly 48 hours since the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a missing-endangered child alert for nine-year-old Josh Smith of Bay Springs. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, MBI released the name, description and picture of Josh Smith’s mother, Mary Kristina Smith, who goes by...
WDAM-TV
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Driver walks away from Perry County wreck
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
WDAM-TV
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 16-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
wtva.com
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related. Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number:...
